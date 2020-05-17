Greenville, NC (27833)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 85F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.