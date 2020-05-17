A resolution seeking local control for reopening businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic will be weighed once more when the Pitt County Board of Commissioners meets on Monday night.
However, instead of giving control to individual counties, some commissioners are seeking a regional approach to reopening.
Republican Commissioners Tom Coulson, Mike Fitzpatrick and Lauren White last week sought a special-called meeting to consider a resolution seeking the support of the county’s 10 municipalities to pursue control independent of the governor’s orders.
“We were encouraged informally by some on the other side to come back in about a week with a resolution which would include inviting the county municipalities to participate, and then they would be more willing to support it,” Coulson said. “Well, we have done that and still the chairman has denied us a meeting.”
The Board of Commissioners rejected a local reopening resolution presented at its May 4 meeting. The 6-3 vote against the resolution was divided along party lines.
Two proposed resolutions are included in the commissioners’ meeting materials. One is the resolution the Greenville City Council adopted on May 11 asking for a regional approach to reopening.
The other resolution, submitted by Commissioner Christopher Nunnelly, also asks for a regional approach but includes language calling for a reopening task force advisory committee be formed to provide recommendations for carrying out the reopening.
The task force would include Pitt County Public Health Director Dr. John Silvernail, County Manager Scott Elliott, a representative of Vidant Health, Board of Commissioners Chairman Melvin McLawhorn, a City of Greenville representative and representative of the county’s public information office. The proposed resolution allows for additional members.
Monday’s meeting is being held via a remote conferencing website. The meeting will be broadcast live beginning at 6 p.m. on Suddenlink cable Channel 13 or livedstreamed at www.YouTube.com/PittCountyNC.
Individuals who want to speak during public comments can submit written comments to the Pitt County clerk to the board at Kimberly.hines@pittcountync.gov. Written comments will be received up until two hours prior to the start of the meeting, and will be read into the record during the time allotted for public comment.
Also at Monday’s meeting Silvernail and Vidant Health CEO Dr. Michael Waldrum will deliver reports on their respective organizations’ COVID-19 response.
A public hearing is scheduled for a proposal to amend the county’s flood damage prevention ordinance.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will publish its latest flood insurance student and related flood insurance rate maps on June. 19. According to information supplied to the board, the updated study is “for certain areas within Pitt County, primarily east of Greenville.”
The county is required to adopt the revised study and maps so its residents can continue receiving flood insurance.
The modification updated definitions and rewrote requirements.
The state rules adopted by the General Assembly that allow remote meetings requires that elected bodies accept written comments for up to 24 hours after the public hearing. Pitt County Public Information Officer Michael Emory said the commissioners can take action on the proposed amendments, but its implementation is dependent on no comments being received afterward. If comments are received, action will be deferred until the board’s June meeting, Emory said.
Also on Monday’s agenda:
- The board will receive an overview/analysis of operational and finance data of the county solid waste and recycling department, emergency management department and volunteer fire department districts to prepare for its budget workshop, being held on June 2-4.
- The quarterly employee service awards. Because the state’s modified stay-at-home order limits gatherings to 10 people or less, Chairman Melvin McLawhorn will read the names of more than 50 county employees who are celebrating five, 10, 15, 20 and 25 years of service.