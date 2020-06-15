The Pitt County Board of Commissioners voted 7-2 at its Monday night meeting to immediately remove Pitt County's Confederate memorial from the courthouse grounds.
Commissioner Lauren White, who along with Tom Coulson voted no, said the statue needed to be moved from the courthouse grounds but a new location should be identified before it takes place and made a motion to take that action.
Commissioner Christopher Nunnally said he believed White’s motion was an effort to delay action.
More details are to come about the commissioners’ discussion and public comment on the issue.