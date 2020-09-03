North Carolina counties will begin mailing requested absentee ballots on Friday and Pitt County already has 8,200 requests to fulfill.
That amount, which doesn’t include requests from members of the military or voters living overseas, is about eight times greater than the typical 1,000 to 1,500 requests that are filed during a presidential election, said Tony McQueen, Pitt County deputy director of elections.
Interest in absentee voting has spiked nationwide because of the COVID-19 pandemic. People do not want to risk standing in line to cast their ballot on Nov. 3, Election Day, or during the early voting period, Oct. 15-31 in North Carolina.
It appears most people used request forms that they received from a voter advocacy group or other source, McQueen said. These forms are acceptable as long as none of the information has been filled in by the organization.
The voter or a close relative also needs to mail it or bring the form to the elections office or early voting location. Close relatives are defined as a spouse, brother, sister, parent, grandparent, child, grandchild, mother-in-law, father-in-law, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, stepparent or stepchild.
An absentee ballot also must include the signature of one witness to be valid. Any registered voter can be a witness except a candidate for election, unless the candidate is the voter’s near relative. Individuals who hold any elected federal, state or local office, who are precinct political party or organization office or a campaign manager or treasurer for any candidate or political party, also are prohibited.
If the voter is a patient or resident at a hospital, clinic, nursing home or adult care home, the facility’s owner, manager, director, or employees cannot be witnesses.
Election staff, along with a four-person audit team that verifies ballots after the election, have to identify the ballot the voter receives, fold it, place it an envelope, attach the mailing label and postage.
All the work is done by hand.
“We have so many right now we are trying to figure out how we are going to manage it all,” McQueen said.
Pitt County Elections Director Dave Davis said ballots will go out by 5 p.m. Friday, “even if we have to stay up all night to get it done.”
Pitt County has 33 ballot styles this year because of how it is divided between congressional, state legislative, board of commissioners and school board districts.
“I am hoping that when we send the ballots, people will send them back,” McQueen said. “Or they can bring them to an early voting site. We don’t know. We’ve never had anything like this before.”
More ballot requests are expected because the state elections board on Tuesday opened an absentee ballot request portal on its website, www.ncsbe.gov.
Registered voters have until 5 p.m. on Oct. 27 to request an absentee ballot, according to the state elections board website.
Absentee ballots must be returned, in the envelope provided by the elections office, no later than 5 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3. If an absentee ballot sent through the mail has a postmark on or before Nov. 3 and is received no later than 5 p.m. Nov. 6, it will be counted.
Individuals who don’t mail their ballots must deliver it to the elections office by Nov. 3.
People also can take their absentee ballots, sealed in the provided envelope to the county’s seven early voting sites during the Oct. 15-31 early voting period, McQueen said.
People who want absentee ballots should not wait until the last minute to request one — or to mail it — to ensure all deadlines are met, McQueen said.