Early voting in the Pitt County primaries ended on Saturday with 12,503 ballots cast, a higher turnout than the 2008 and 2012 presidential primaries but 669 votes short of the 2016 total.
Although the early voting period for the 2016 primaries was six days shorter than this year’s session, there were competitive presidential primaries for both the Republican and Democratic parties.
The primary allows voters to select which candidates will appear on the ballot in November’s general election. There are not contested primaries for every office that will be on the November ballot.
Early voters reported that the Democratic presidential primary was a major draw to the polls. The ballots also feature competitive Republican and Democratic races for lieutenant governor and council of state seats; Republican contests for 1st Congressional District nomination and the Pitt County Board of Commissioners District 6 seat; and Democratic races for the state House District 9 and District 12 seats.
Polls across North Carolina are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Voters in line at 7:30 p.m. will be able to cast a ballot. Lines tend to be longer before and after normal business hours, according to the North Carolina Board of Elections.
While voters were allowed to cast ballots at any one of five Pitt County locations during the early voting period, they must vote at the polling place assigned to their address on Tuesday.
Registered voters may use the state’s handy voter lookup tool at vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/ to verify their poling place. The tool also provides sample ballots specific to their voting districts.
Registered Republican, Democrats and Libertarians must vote in their party primaries. Unaffiliated voters may choose any one of the three primaries. Constitution and Green party primaries only are open to members of those parties.
Liberterian, Constitution and Green parties ballots only contain presidential candidates in Pitt County.
Same-day registration is not available on Election Day. Voters do not have to present a photo ID. Voters who show up at the wrong polling place will be able to cast a provisional ballot if they choose.
Voters who need assistance at the polls must request that assistance. Those who are unable to enter the polling place may vote curbside. Once inside the polling place, voters who experience difficulties should request help from a poll worker.
Because Pitt County is split between congressional, state legislative and county commission districts, the county has multiple ballot styles. This year the county has 10 styles; one Constitution, three Democratic, one Green, one Libertarian, and four Republican.
The following contests are found below the presidential primary on this year’s Democratic and Republican ballots:
U.S. SENATE
Democrat
Erica D. Smith
Cal Cunningham
M Trevor M. Fuller
Atul Goel
Republican
Thom Tillis (I)
Paul Wright
Larry Holmquist
Sharon Y. Hudson
1ST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Republican
Sandy Smith
Ethan Baca
Jim Glisson
Michele Nix
GOVERNOR
Democrat
Ernest T. Reeves
Roy Cooper (I)
Republican
Dan Forest
Holly Grange
LT. GOVERNOR
Democrat
Allen Thomas
Bill Toole
Terry Van Duyn
Chaz Beasley
Yvonne Lewis
Ron Newton
Republican
John L. Ritter
Mark Robinson
Scott Stone
Andy Wells
Buddy Bengel
Deborah Cochran
Renee Ellmers
Greg Gebhardt
Mark Johnson
N.C. ATTORNEY GENERAL
Republican
Jim O’Neill
Sam Hayes
Christine Mumma
N.C. AUDITOR
Democrat
Luis A. Toledo
Beth A. Wood (I)
Republican
Anthony Wayne “Tony” Street
Tim Hoegemeyer
COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE
Democrat
Walter Smith
Jenna Wadsworth
Donovan Alexander Watson
COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE
Republican
Ronald Pierce
Mike Causey (I)
COMMISSIONER OF LABOR
Republican
Chuck Stanley
Josh Dobson
Pearl Burris Floyd
N.C. SECRETARY OF STATE
Republican
E.C. Sykes
Chad Brown
Michael LaPaglia
SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION
Democrat
Keith A. Sutton
James Barrett
Constance (Lav) Johnson
Michael Maher
Jen Mangrum
Republican
Catherine Truitt
Craig Horn
N.C. TREASURER
Democrat
Dimple Ajmera
Ronnie Chatterji
Matt Leatherman
N.C. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 9
Democrat
Brian Farkas
Jake Hochard
N.C. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 12
Democrat
Deonko Brewer
Lenton Credelle Brown
Virginia Cox-Daugherty
PITT COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DISTRICT 6 (Unexpired)
Republican
Lauren White
Suzanne Creech
Polling places
- Pitt County’s polling places are at the following locations:
- Arthur, Antioch Church Ministries, 2659 Railroad St., Bell Arthur
- Ayden A, Ayden Christian Church, 462 Second St., Ayden
- Ayden B, Ayden Community Building, 548 Second St., Ayden
- Belvoir, Holly Hill Original Free Will Baptist Church, 755 Porter Road
- Bethel, Bethel Fire Station, 3826 James St., Bethel
- Carolina, Stokes Community Building, 2863 North, NC 903, Stokes
- Chicod, Black Jack Free Will Baptist Church Gym, 2972 Black Jack Simpson Road,
- Falkland, Falkland Community Building, 5901 S. Main St., Falkland
- Farmville A, Farmville Community Center, 3886 S. Main St., Farmville
- Farmville B, Farmville Presbyterian Church, 4138 Grimmersburg St., Farmville
- Fountain, Fountain Fire Department, 3642 S. Lynch St., Fountain
- Grifton, Grifton Fire/Police Building, 6881A S. Highland Ave., Grifton
- Grimesland, Grimesland Town Hall, 7594 S. Pitt St., Grimesland
- Simpson A, Eastern Pines Church of Christ, 3380 Portertown Road
- Simpson B, Salem United Methodist Church, 785 McDonald St., Simpson
- Pactolus, Pactolus Resource Center, 5866 U.S. 264 East
- Swift Creek, Gardnerville Fire Station, 9521 County Home Road, Ayden
- Winterville West, Christ’s Church, 745 Davenport Farm Road, Winterville
- Winterville South, Winterville Operations Center, 2936 Church St., Winterville
- Winterville North, Winterville Fire Station Community Room, 2593 Railroad St.,
- Greenville No. 1, VFW Hut No. 7032, 1108 Mumford Road,
- Greenville No. 3, Eppes Recreation Center,400 Nash St., Greenville
- Greenville No. 4A, Sycamore Chapel Baptist Church , 1610 W. 10th St., formerly 1610 Farmville Blvd.
- Greenville No. 4B, St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 3250 Dickinson Ave.
- Greenville No. 5A, Victory Christian Church, 102 Laughinghouse Drive
- Greenville No. 5B, American Legion Post No. 39, 403 St. Andrews Drive
- Greenville No. 6, First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 204 Brinkley Road
- Greenville No. 7, St. James United Methodist Church, 2000 E. Sixth St.
- Greenville No. 7B, First Presbyterian Church, 1400 S. Elm St.
- Greenville No. 8A, Willis Building, 300 E. First St.
- Greenville No. 8B, Cypress Glen Auditorium 100 Hickory St.
- Greenville No. 9, Hooker Memorial Christian Church , 1111 S.E. Greenville Blvd.
- Greenville No. 10A, Oakmont Baptist Church, 1100 Red Banks Road
- Greenville No. 10B, First Christian Church, 2810 E. 14th St.
- 1511A Greenville No. 11A, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 307 Martinsborough Road
- Greenville No. 11B, First Free Will Baptist Church, 2426 S. Charles Blvd.
- Greenville No. 12A, Koinonia Christian Church, 1405 S.W. Greenville Blvd.
- Greenville No. 12B, University Church of Christ, 100 Crestline Blvd.
- Greenville No. 13A, Ignite Church, 4150 Bayswater Road, Winterville
- Greenville No. 13B, Wave Church, 2600 E. Fire Tower Road