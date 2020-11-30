Pitt County’s public health director has tested positive for COVID-19.
Dr. John Silvernail learned Sunday he tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a Pitt County Health Department news release.
The release said Silvernail began feeling ill during the weekend and was tested on Saturday and got the results on Sunday.
Deputy Director Amy Hattem said the health department remains open and there will be no changes in its schedule because Silvernail did not see patients last week.
He did not have close contact with staff last week but all have been offered testing, the release said.
Hattem said Silvernail is experiencing mild symptoms and is in isolation at home.
He most likely contracted the virus from a close family member sometime last week, but that has not been confirmed, the release said.