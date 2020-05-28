An employee with the Pitt County Health Department tested positive for COVID-19, Health Director Dr. John L. Silvernail said.
The employee is a healthcare provider, according to a county government news release. The provider was not exhibiting symptoms but sought testing last Friday as a safety measure to ensure they were not at risk of exposing the patients they serve. The provider remains asymptomatic and is now at home in isolation.
“We reacted quickly upon learning of this case," Silvernail said. "Employees, who were exposed to this provider, have been notified and sent home to quarantine. They will not report back to work until they test negative and no longer pose a risk to our patients or other staff members. Patients, who were seen by this provider during the time when the virus could have been transmitted, are being contacted and offered testing."
The health department has suspended all in-person clinical services until employees are cleared to return to work. Patients who have upcoming appointments will be contacted to reschedule, or to be served via telehealth. Walk-in clinical services will not be provided until further notice. Further disinfection measures will be taken, in addition to the already stringent cleaning procedures currently in place.
The Women, Infants and Children Program and other non-clinical services will be provided as usual. The Health Department will continue to provide temperature checks of anyone entering the facility. Individuals are encouraged to wear a face covering, cloth mask or scarf as an additional protective measure. Individuals who are sick should not visit the health department.