A Pitt County resident died from complications related to COVID-19 over the weekend becoming the county's first fatality from the virus, the health department reported.
The person was in their 70s, according to a health department news release. It said the person had several underlying medical conditions. The health department said it would not release any more information to protect the family's privacy.
“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of this individual during this sad time. It is difficult at any time to lose a precious family member or friend; however, the impact of COVID-19 on our normal daily lives, makes this an even more difficult time to join together and grieve,” said Pitt County Health Director, Dr. John L. Silvernail.
As Pitt County’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise, additional Pitt County deaths are expected. As of noon Monday, the county has 38 confirmed cases, up from 36 on Sunday. Statewide, confirmed cases numbered 2,870 on Monday with 33 deaths.
“It is crucial that we all make a concerted effort to protect each other," Silvernail said. "If you are not an essential employee and if it is not necessary for you to leave home for groceries, medical care or medications, then please stay home. If you must leave home, practice social distancing, keeping 6 feet apart from others who are not part of your family unit. Wash your hands often, with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Avoid touching your face."
Silvernail said people who choose to wear a face mask should follow the CDC guidelines at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/preventgetting-sick/cloth-face-cover.html to ensure proper use.