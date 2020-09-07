The Center for Digital Government (CDG) and the National Association of Counties have announced the winners of the 18th Annual Digital Counties Survey.
For the fourth consecutive year, Pitt County achieved a national ranking, being named No. 7 out of the top 10 in the country for the population category 150,000-249,999 for 2020.
Mike Taylor, deputy county manager/chief information officer, participated in the awards presentation, which was held virtually.
Taylor will present the award to the Pitt County Board of Commissioners during their next regular meeting, scheduled for Sept. 14 at 9 a.m.
The survey, conducted by CDG in partnership with the National Association of Counties, identifies the best technology practices among U.S. counties, including initiatives that streamline delivery of government services, encourage open data, collaboration and shared services, enhance cybersecurity and contribute to disaster response and recovery efforts.
The survey is conducted annually, and spotlights how counties deploy technology to enhance services and benefit residents, while being responsible stewards of taxpayer resources.
All United States counties are invited to participate in the survey, from which the top 10 counties in 5 different population categories are selected through a score-based review process.
“Innovative counties are utilizing technology and data to better serve their citizens, respond quickly to citizen needs around COVID-19, and support digital experience initiatives,” said Phil Bertolini, co-director of CDG. “The Center for Digital Government congratulates this year’s winners for their hard work and their efforts to use technology to make government better.”
More information on distinctions Pitt County has received, can be found on the Distinctions page of the Pitt County website, at www.PittCountyNC.gov/Distinctions.