Community efforts to connect people to resources that improve health, well-being, employment and success earned Pitt County the All-American County award from the National Civic League.
Pitt was among 10 cities and counties recognized by the league during its annual virtual conference on Wednesday. Twenty-two finalists competed for the award. It was the only county recognized with the national award.
“They showed us through their application and presentation that they do a great job of engaging the whole county in enhancing health and well-being,” National Civic League President Doug Linkhart said.
It was the first time Pitt County submitted an entry. Applications had to focus on three projects that emphasized inclusive civic engagement on health and well-being. Pitt’s entry focused on the local reentry council, the community paramedic program, and its farm and food council.
Finalists made virtual presentations to an 11-person jury. Pitt focused on how each of the efforts leverage civic engagement, collaboration, inclusiveness and innovation to successfully address local issues, officials said. Following is a summary on each of the programs.
Re-entry council
The council helps individuals recently released from jail or prison transition by helping them find temporary housing if needed, employment training, job placement, transportation assistance, substance abuse support mentoring and education.
Greenville-based LIFE of NC, the agency central to providing these services, also offers clinics to help individuals expunge their criminal records.
Since 2015, more than 500 individuals have participated in the program. Fewer than 16 percent have returned to jail or prison. The state’s average recidivism rate is 43 percent.
Partners in the reentry council include the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, which offers a heroin addiction recovery program, and Third Street Education Center in Greenville.
The center has a business and workforce development program that employs participants in fields such as landscaping services, catering, home improvement and auto detailing.
The recovery program, which is operated within the county detention center, takes participants and houses them in dedicated cell block separate from distractions.
Participants follow a strict regimen of classes and activities along with receiving medication to treat opioid addiction.
Four people have graduated from the program so far with three actively participating in a 12-step program. All four are employed.
Over the next 36 months the program is projected to have 75 participants with a 50 percent graduation rate.
Community paramedic program
The effort was spotlighted because of its success in helping people manage their own health care while reducing the number of ambulance trips to Vidant Medical Center’s emergency department for non-emergency care.
Pitt County recorded 25,000 calls for ambulance service in 2019, according to county data. It’s estimated about 28 percent were non-emergency cases that didn’t warrant ambulance dispatch.
Of the patients taken to the hospital 50 percent were discharged without need for significant treatment or referrals.
Community paramedics assist in clinical care, coordination and connection to services while educating people about their health care in their home.
Launched in July 2018 to serve individuals in northern Pitt County, the service is now provided countywide.
More than 200 patients have been referred to the program. Currently, 15 patients are enrolled and receive routine monitoring. Another 14 people are on a “watchlist” because they have low-risk conditions that do not require extensive monitoring.
To date the program has resulted in a 50 percent reduction in ambulance usages and visits to the emergency department for patients enrolled.
Farm and food council
Established in 2017, the council is working on multiple fronts to promote “a healthy, sustainable, equitable and economically viable” community food system.
The council has developed a mobile append website called Pitt Food Finder, which provides a listing and location of local food resources, including food pantries, soup kitchen, social services, farmers markets and agritourism.
The app was downloaded 653 times in its first year.
The council worked with other organizations to have a Greenville Area Transit bus stop installed at the Leroy James Farmers Market so people without transportation can visit the site. A SNAP/EBT card reader and token system has been installed at the market. The council worked with the Pitt County Council on Aging to provided vouchers to the market for seniors.
Usage of the vouchers is nearly 100 percent because shopping assistance and produce delivery to congregate meal sites is provided.
Multiple agencies also worked together to sponsor a mobile farmers market. A seasonal satellite market is located at the health department and human services building on Government Circle.
Pitt County Cooperative Extension has hosted the N.C. Farm School for two year, which aids individuals developing business plans for their farms.
Efforts are underway to develop the Eastern North Carolina Food Commercialization Center where farmers can bring their products to be packaged, ship and sold.