The Greenville Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a code change that will add a special-use allowance for small distilleries of liquor in Greenville’s downtown commercial district.
The vote was taken after commission member Michael Overton was recused from the process because his real estate firm represents Trey Herring, the man who wants to open a microdistillery in Greenville.
Overton said he helped Herring work on the text amendment request with city staff.
Overton did not disclose his relationship with Herring when the planning board held a public hearing on the item on Tuesday. Herring was the only person who spoke during the hearing.
The proposed change would allow microdistilleries in the commercial downtown zoning area — an area limited to the city’s central business district — to encourage investment in vacant buildings and lots, chief planner Chantae Gooby said during Tuesday’s meeting.
The microdistilleries are being limited to the area to encourage businesses to locate downtown, Gooby said.
Microdistilleries are facilities that produce spirituous liquor, Gooby said. Because they are small producers, they are limited in where they can locate and how much liquor they produce, she said.
The proposal allows them to sell liquor for onsite and off-premise consumption, she said.
Under the proposed rules, microdistilleries would need a special-use permit from the city Board of Adjustment to operate in the district, typically defined as between Reade Street on the east to Pitt Street on the west, First Street on the north to West 10th Street and Dickinson Avenue. It also includes some outlying blocks in west Greenville.
The city’s 2026 Horizon land-use plan supports the proposed amendment with language that encourages high-quality eating and drinking establishments and a nightlife that attracts young professionals. It also promotes the restoration of historic buildings, Gooby said.
The planning board also unanimously approved the following requests:
- Rezone 1.23 acres located along the western side of Charles Boulevard/N.C. 43 south of its intersection with Fire Tower Road from residential-agricultural to heavy commercial.
- Rezone nearly 1.9 acres located at the northeastern corner of the intersection of South Memorial Drive and Regency Boulevard from office to general commercial.
The three items will now go before the Greenville City Council for approval.