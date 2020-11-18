Proposal to regulate fencing in the city brought up questions about unintended consequences at Tuesday’s Greenville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.
After discussing how the proposed definition and standards for fencing could negatively impact businesses, the commission unanimously voted to have staff revise the recommendation and revisit the request in December.
Planner Brad Sceviour said staff recommended the planning board approve the creation of a definition and standards for residential fencing after seeing a number of substandard fences in the community. Sceviour showed photographs of a tall wood fence with pickets leaning in multiple directions, some almost on the ground and a chain-link fence that was coming apart.
Under the proposed standards a fence will be defined as “an artificially constructed barrier of wood, masonry, stone, wire, metal, or other manufactured material or combination of materials erected to enclose, screen, or separate areas.”
The proposed standards stated a fence cannot be greater than 6 feet in height in the front or 8 feet on the sides and rear. Chain link or woven wire could only be used on the sides or rear of property. Barbed wire could only be used around a “bona-fide” agricultural operation.”
Individuals erecting a fence do not have to get a building permit, Sceviour said, but will need a letter of compliance so staff can review their plans and ensure they aren't violating the standards.
Commission member John Collins said he thought the proposed definition could be applied to walls, so language should be added to state a fence is outdoors and separate from buildings.
Commission member Allen Thomas asked if it would apply across all zoning. Sceviour said it would encompass the entire city.
Thomas said there may be situations where a business needs a chain linked fence or a fence higher than 6 feet in front of the building.
Commission chairman Les Robinson said a vehicle towing business would likely need fencing higher than 8 feet and would need barbed wire across the top.
In other business, a request from East Carolina University to approve a preliminary plat for property located along the southern right-of-way of 10th Street and its intersection with Pitt Street was postponed until January at the university’s request.
The university wants to take two parcels, which contain three warehouse structures, and create four lots totaling 4.1 acres.
The planning and zoning commission will reconvene at 6 p.m. Thursday to vote on a request to approve a preliminary subdivision plat entitled “L.T. Hardee East” which is located at the southern corner of N.C. 33 East and L.T. Hardee Road. The proposed plat consists of four lots totaling nearly 8.3 acres.
The plat also establishes the utility extensions, drainage and stormwater features that will serve the future development. Sceviour said.
Earlier this year the planning and zoning commission and Greenville City Council amended the city’s land-use character map to designate 5.3 acres of the property for high-density development and three acres for commercial development.
While the property was previously located in an area controlled by the Village of Simpson’s planning guideline, Simpson and Greenville agreed that it would be moved into Greenville’s planning jurisdiction so the owner could seek a voluntary annexation in order to get sanitary sewer service.