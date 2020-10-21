Greenville planning board members are deliberating on a proposal to add a special-use allowance for small distilleries of liquor in Greenville’s downtown commercial district.
The proposal debated during Tuesday's Planning and Zoning Commission meeting would allow microdistilleries in the commercial downtown zoning area — an area limited to the city's central business district — to encourage investment in vacant buildings and lots, chief planner Chantae Gooby said.
“One of the reasons we require them to be in the CD (commercial downtown) district is because we want to encourage businesses to locate downtown," Gooby said. "This helps encourage the adaptive reuse of our underutilized buildings in downtown. We have a lot of somewhat large buildings that are vacant and those can be really hard to fill and get the right kind of tenant to use those large buildings.”
Staff presented the request to amend the city code because a Goldsboro native wants to open a distillery in Greenville.
Trey Herring said he has been producing spirituous liquor in Charleston, South Carolina, for 12 years and is ready to return home to North Carolina. Herring said Greenville seems like a good fit for his plans.
Microdistilleries are facilities that produce spirituous liquor, Gooby said. Because they are small producers, they are limited in where they can locate and how much liquor they produce, she said.
The proposal allows them to sell liquor for onsite and off-premise consumption, she said.
Under the proposed rules, microdistilleries would have to obtain a special-use permit from the city Board of Adjustment to operate in the district, typically defined as between Reade Street on the east to Pitt Street on the west, First Street on the North to West 10th Street and Dickinson Avenue. It also includes some outlying blocks in west Greenville.
The distilling equipment can occupy no more than 5,000 square feet. That does not include space for a tasting room, outdoor plaza and a gift shop, according to planning documents.
Distilleries can be an accessory use to a restaurant, Gooby said. However, they can’t operate like a nightclub and have a cover charge.
The use of outdoor amplified sound will not be permitted if the microdistillery is within 150 feet of a residential area, she said.
The city’s 2026 Horizon land-use plan has policies supporting the proposed amendment, such as encouraging high-quality eating and drinking establishments and a nightlife that attracts young professionals. It also promotes the restoration of historic buildings.
Former Greenville Mayor Allen Thomas, who is an alternate member of the planning board, said he’s a strong proponent of downtown development and loves the concept of a microdistillery.
“But we have different nodes of entertainment around Greenville,” Thomas said. “You could argue that in west Greenville this might make a good fit for buildings and areas that need to be revitalized along West Fifth and other areas. You could make an argument that Fire Tower and other nodes and areas could be a good fit. I could see this growing in multiple nodes.”
Goody said Greenville's downtown is an area of "super focus" by city officials.
“So we are always looking for ways to get businesses and to get people to come downtown," she said. "That has been a recurring theme for years now. That is not to say other parts of the city should feel neglected, but we really felt one of the biggest goals is to have more businesses, more people downtown for critical mass.”
Because Tuesday’s meeting was conducted via Zoom and broadcast live on GTV9, Suddenlink channel 9, the planning commission must give the public until 6 p.m. today to submit additional comments about the microdistillery code change and two other items on Tuesday’s agenda.
The commission will reconvene at 6 p.m. Thursday to vote..
The two other items were:
- A request to rezone 1.23 acres located along the western side of Charles Boulevard/N.C. 43 south of its intersection with Fire Tower Road from residential-agricultural to heavy commercial.
- A request to rezone nearly 1.9 acres located at the northeastern corner of the intersection of South Memorial Drive and Regency Boulevard from office to general commercial.