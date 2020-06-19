Some rioters in downtown Greenville last month expressed their emotions by throwing bricks through windows. But now some artists are using a boarded up storefront to paint a different picture of what being heard can look like.
In the weeks since protests that turned violent caused damage to dozens of businesses, plywood panels covering broken windows and doors at Emerge Gallery and Art Center have become a canvas of sorts for minority artists. Their work has helped to bring beauty to what was broken on Evans Street.
“Whoever threw those bricks through our window, I don’t think they truly targeted our organization,” Emerge Executive Director Holly Garriott said of the May 31 unrest that followed the killing of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white.
Artists commissioned
Earlier this month, Emerge commissioned several black artists to paint boards that covered seven broken windows and doors.
“I think it was really important for us to give our black artists a voice,” Garriott said. “I think a lot of times in protests when anger comes out that’s how people think they can have a voice. As artists, we know we can have our voice through creative output.”
Garriott’s first phone call was to award-winning artist Richard Wilson. The Robersonville native was working on a commissioned painting at the time but agreed to allow three of his paintings to be reproduced to be included in the project.
“Jack Johnson” depicts a young boy in over-sized boxing gloves gazing upward at a punching bag with a newspaper article about Johnson, the first African-American heavyweight champion of the world. A second work, titled “What the Future Holds,” shows four children wearing graduation caps and gowns as they are held in the palm of an outstretched hand. “Forty-Fourth,” completed on the date of former President Barack Obama’s inauguration, is a portrait of the late Rev. Isaac Robinson bowing in prayer to express gratitude that he lived to see America’s first black president take the oath of office.
“This is an important moment in history and I thought that my work was relevant,” Wilson said in a telephone interview. “I like to use people (as subjects for art) who have faced those challenges in life and came out on top and just persevered, just to let them know that they’re capable of changing the world or being a great influence.”
Creating scenes
More than a half dozen artists created scenes on more than a dozen panels covering windows and doors at Emerge and extending down Evans to a neighboring business. Participating artists included Jacinda Aytch, a Farmville native and an artist in residence at The Art Lab, an arts incubator and gallery on Dickinson Avenue.
“We did these panels to sort of remind people of what the protests were for,” Aytch said. “The people that came in and started the riots and everything, they were not protesters. They were there, for the most part, to sort of cause chaos. Most of the people in the protests, they tried to be peaceful.
Aytch’s untitled work depicts a crying woman bathed in sunlight as she rises above the clouds.
“She’s looking for change,” Aytch explained. “You have to keep your head up, keep your head above the storm.
“I’m tired of seeing people like me being killed,” the artist added. “I’m just tired.”
In recent weeks, similar art displays have taken shape in other cities, including Wilson and Raleigh. What drew Aytch to become part of the work in Greenville is the freedom to express herself as she chose.
“I would not feel comfortable if you were looking for art that was sort of to suppress everything that was going on because this isn’t something I, myself, can suppress,” she said. “They let us just paint what we were feeling, which is one of the main reasons I agreed to it. … I was also happy to see Emerge was amplifying our voices and not trying to speak over us.”
Aytch, who has a compromised immune system, has limited her travel due to the coronavirus pandemic. Under different circumstances, she said, she might have joined peaceful protesters. Instead, she has spent some time at home creating works of art to raise funds for the social justice organization Color of Change.
Emerge, which remains closed due to the pandemic, plans to continue to showcase the works on the outside of its building until early July. Garriott said that response to the display, even while the artists were still working on the paintings, has been positive.
“Being out there with the artists, it was really interesting to see people coming by,” she said. “We had a handful of people write checks and really want them to go to the artists. We had a lot of conversations with people. A lot of people were just very sorry that it happened, but also it really engaged good conversation about healing.”
In the fall, an exhibition featuring the paintings is planned inside Emerge as part of a fundraiser to benefit participating artists and a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting racism.
Aytch is glad to see that the work will outlive its use as a cover for a boarded-up storefront.
“It’s good to bring these back out so people will realize it’s not just a three-week thing,” she said. “Once the hashtag goes away it isn’t going to stop, and we ourselves shouldn’t stop just because the hype sort of dies down. It is still an ongoing issue. To bring that out at a later date is a good reminder that this is still something that is going on.”
Wilson hopes that the exhibit also will serve as a reminder of the need for more diversity in Greenville’s arts community.
“Not only do you need to see those images on the wall, but these images needed to be seen before now,” he said. “I think that is what’s missing. I think a lot of the anger comes from that as well because you don’t see the diversity, and that goes right back to economic inequality.”
Wilson, who frequently travels to exhibit his work, pointed to communities such as Greenville, S.C., as examples of how to create opportunities for a diverse group of artists by offering low-cost studio space in downtown areas where artists can gain needed exposure.
“If we’re not seen in the public every day, how are they going to make a connection after that plywood is taken down? It has to be a bridge that can connect them to something else,” he said. “I think that there’s a lot more that needs to be done here in this city.”