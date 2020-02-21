Greenville police are investigating a shots fired incident that took place on Hooker Road on Wednesday night.
The incident was reported at 6:40 p.m. near 1406 Hooker Road. No injuries were reported.
Several apartments are located in the area.
The report indicates five shell casings were recovered from the scene.
The case remains under investigation.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports on Feb. 19 and 20 with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 100 block Concord Drive, 8 p.m. Feb. 17: Medication and jewelry valued at $130 stolen from home; case inactive.
- 100 block Sunshine Lane, 9:30 p.m. Feb. 18: Vehicle valued at $6,000 stolen from home; investigation ongoing.
- 3000 block Evans Street, 8:24 p.m. Feb. 18: Clothing valued at $564.59 stolen from Target; items recovered; cleared by citation.
- 600 block South Memorial Drive, 6:35 p.m. Feb. 18: Beer valued at $4 stolen from Walgreens; case inactive.
- 400 block Arbor Street, 5:02 p.m. Feb. 18: Vehicle broken into; nothing reported stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 3900 block South Memorial Drive, 11:31 a.m. Feb. 18: Merchandise valued at $449.99 stolen from Tractor Supply Company; investigation ongoing.
- 600 block Southwest Greenville Boulevard, 2:09 a.m. Feb. 18: Merchandise valued at $238 stolen from Speedway; items recovered; cleared by arrest.
- 3900 block West Vancroft Circle, 8:15 p.m. Feb. 17: $60 in cash stolen from vehicle; case inactive.
Assaults
- 100 block Keys Court, 10:52 p.m. Feb. 19: 25-year-old man assaulted by two unknown people; minor injuries reported; case inactive.
- 3200 block Summer Place, 11:59 p.m. Feb. 18: 29-year-old woman assaulted by boyfriend/girlfriend; investigation ongoing.
- 1200 block South Greene Street, 6:56 p.m. Feb. 18: 21-year-old woman assaulted by boyfriend/girlfriend; minor injuries reported; case inactive.
Property damage
- 1200 block Myrtle Street, 8:20 p.m. Feb. 18: Door of home sustained $250 in damages; case inactive.
- 1900 block Rosemont Drive, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17: Vehicle sustained $2,000 in damages; case inactive.
- 400 block Perkins Street, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 17: Two work vans sustained $20,000 in damages; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports on Feb. 19 and 20 with the following details and allegations:
Break-in, thefts
- 100 block East Hanrahan Road, Grifton, 9:30 p.m. Feb. 17: Vehicle valued at $2,000 stolen from home; case active.
- 400 block Boyd Street, Grimesland, 5:30 a.m. Feb. 18: Candy and soda valued at $6 stolen from home; items recovered; case active.
- 6700 block Clarks Neck Road, Washington, noon. Feb. 1: Generator valued at $3,500 stolen from home; case active.
- 200 block River Road Estates Road, 5:54 p.m. Feb. 19: Building materials valued at $25 stolen from home; case active.
Assaults
500 block Vail Drive, 7:10 p.m. Feb. 19: 41-year-old woman assaulted by family member; case active.
- 2000 block Old River Road, 7:50 a.m. Feb. 19: 23-year-old woman assaulted by sibling; minor injuries reported; case active.
Property damage
- 400 block River Street, Grimesland, 5:36 p.m. Feb. 19-20: Yard sustained $200 in damages; case active.
- 4300 block Charles Boulevard, 8:59 a.m. Feb. 18: Vehicle sustained $100 in damages; case active.