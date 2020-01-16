A man who was shot at a student apartment complex on Wednesday night was an armed intruder, the Greenville Police Department reported.
Charles Brandon Pearson, 21, was transported to Vidant Medical Center after being shot at the 33 East apartment complex about 8 p.m., the department said on Thursday.
Detectives believe Pearson attempted to rob people at 3307 E. 10th St., Unit 204, and was shot by an individual inside the apartment.
A person staying at the apartment, 18-year-old Abdulla Husham Hroub of Rocky Mount, also was shot. Hroub showed up at the emergency room later on Wednesday night with injuries to his arm.
Although the investigation still is in its early stages, detectives believe Hroub’s injuries likely were accidental.
Police said evidence located at the scene suggests the incident was drug-related.
No one has been charged and the case remains under investigation.