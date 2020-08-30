On the first week of school, teacher Katie Love spent time helping some of the youngest students at ECU Community School understand the importance of not sharing.
It seems like an unusual message to impart to such impressionable learners, especially at a school with the word “community” in its name. But this year, it is among measures deemed necessary to prevent community spread of COVID-19.
Starting a new academic year during a pandemic is hardly the typical welcome back to school. Based on 23 pages of guidance from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and more than 100 pages from the state’s Department of Public Instruction, educators have had to rewrite the book on practices and procedures that have served them well for years.
Besides planning for temperature checks, symptom screenings and face coverings, Community School Principal Tracy Cole and her colleagues, all employees of the university’s College of Education, had to prepare to teach students new ways to do almost everything — from lining up in the hallway to getting milk in the cafeteria.
“We had to talk about each one of those components,” said Cole, who is in her third year as principal. “We had been having conversations about how this was going to be different.”
Launched as ECU Lab School in the fall of 2017 in response to a mandate from the N.C. General Assembly, the Community School operates as a separate school within South Greenville Elementary. It is a collaboration between ECU and Pitt County Schools.
But unlike Pitt County Schools, where groups of students attend classes on alternating weeks due to social-distancing requirements, the Community School has space to accommodate its entire student body full time.
“Given the dimensions of our classrooms, we could have 16 students per class,” Cole said. “At Community School, that’s our (normal) ratio. We won’t have any more than 16 students per class.”
But this year, many of the classrooms contain only a fraction of that number. In some cases, as few as four students share a room, when that same number of students might have shared a single table last school year.
About 46 percent of the 113 students enrolled came back to their classrooms Aug. 17 for the first time since Gov. Roy Cooper closed the state’s public schools in March. Fifty percent of families enrolled their children as virtual learners, a much higher number than had been suggested when Cooper announced in July that schools would be permitted to reopen.
“As the media started publishing about schools reopening and new cases and how it’s impacting children, we had families to say, ‘We might need to rethink this,’” Cole said. “There are some children that have some health concerns where it just might not be in their best interest to take that risk.”
Vinson Biggs would love to have his son, Lathan, sitting in Amanda Jackson’s first-grade classroom at ECU Community School, where the boy attended kindergarten until five months ago. But due to the pandemic, Lathan’s asthma had to be considered more than the family’s academic preference.
“If Lathan gets a common cold, we end up in the hospital with respiratory distress, and that’s with him taking preventive meds every single day,” Biggs said. “I had to make the decision to keep him home; I just did not want to play with his life.
“It was so difficult because he’s so young,” he said, adding that his son thrived academically and socially at school. “These are the most critical years in education for a lot of kids, but I had to make that decision.”
Dee Whitfield also wrestled with the choice of sending her first-grade daughter, Devin, back to the classroom. While Whitfield, a former educator, had some flexibility to work from home in her job as a clinical coordinator at the Autism Society of North Carolina, virtual learning in the spring was challenging.
“I found it nearly impossible to be the best employee that I could be while simultaneously being the best parent and online learning assistant to my kids,” said Whitfield, who also has a son in high school.
But one of the main factors in her decision to allow Devin to return to campus was ECU Community School’s safety procedures.
Families are asked a series of health screening questions each morning before their children step out of their cars, where staff members take their temperatures. Students then follow stickers, placed 6 feet apart along sidewalks and down one-way-traffic hallways toward the classroom where they will spend the majority of their six-hour school day.
For younger students at the school, which includes kindergarten through fifth grade, breakfast and lunch are served at their desks. Older students are allowed to go to the cafeteria to pick up meals, stopping to use hand sanitizer before entering.
“(A staff member) will ask them what type of milk they would like,” Cole said. “Before, they would reach in and grab the milk.”
Under new requirements, self-service is no longer permitted. Neither is eating in the cafeteria, where students normally would be seated facing each other.
Instead, students take their meals back to the classroom where lunch gives them one of three daily opportunities to remove their masks. The only other time they are allowed to be without face coverings is while they are eating breakfast or during a designated “mask break,” which takes place outside with students spaced more than 6 feet apart.
During recess, students are not allowed to use playground equipment or play contact sports such as basketball. Teacher Kenyada Pretlow said students have adapted well to the change, often staging relay races so they can play together while spaced apart.
“We could eliminate recess, but I just don’t think that would be right to take everything away from them,” Pretlow said. “They’re already missing some of their friends.”
Pretlow misses those students as well. She makes time after school and in the evening to talk with them and their parents about online learning.
“I’m constantly worrying about the ones I don’t see every day,” she said. “I want to make sure they understand the assignments and they don’t get behind.”
On campus, her students in grades three through five, who attended separate classes for reading, math and science last school year, now remain on one room while the teachers come to them. The same is true for the school’s arts instructors.
Love, the school’s music teacher, takes bags of small instruments, each labeled with a student’s name, into classrooms for children to use.
“Normally I would have you come to my room and we’d get to play everything. We could see it all, touch it all. We can’t do that this year,” she explained to a recent class.
“Because of COVID,” second-grader Alex George said.
Also because of the virus, Pretlow, a 19-year teaching veteran who has been at the Community School since it opened, loads her collection of math manipulatives on a cart that she pushes from room to room to teach. At the end of the day, she sanitizes items her students have touched before returning them to storage containers.
“We are very very fortunate at the Community School that when they ordered things, they ordered enough that each child could have their own,” Pretlow said.
In many ways, the Community School seems to have been positioned for a pandemic. Designed to provide educator training and to improve achievement among students considered academically at risk or those attending low-performing schools, the school is equipped with some features not present in other public schools.
For example, one-to-one technology, which Pitt County Schools is implementing this school year, was in place at the Community School before the pandemic.
Each classroom was already equipped with cameras as well, which were previously used to allow visitors, including ECU education majors, to view classroom practices. This year, those cameras are being used to live-stream lessons or record classroom instruction for virtual students to watch online.
In addition, the school had a full-time counselor and full-time social worker before the state recommended that schools increase the number of on-site social workers in order to help students with coping and resilience.
Cole, who has long considered such employees important to the school’s mission “to educate the whole child,” sees their involvement as especially essential now.
“Children have been out of school for five to six months,” she said. “They’ve experienced a lot. This is a traumatic event.”
Since the return to school, Pretlow said she and her colleagues have worked to give students a sense of normalcy in the classroom, despite the many changes.
“We want to kind of make it a part of our day,” she said of state requirements that students be reminded to wait 6 feet apart, wear face coverings and wash their hands. “We didn’t want to make it scary for them or the parents.”
From a parent’s perspective, Whitfield found the safety protocol to be impressive, though she wondered what Devin might think of the changes since kindergarten.
“Like any mother, I was worried about my baby on the first day of school,” she said. “It was very surreal dropping her off and seeing teachers with masks, face shields and gloves on. But when I picked her up and she got into the car, I asked her how her first day of first grade was, and her reply was, ‘It was the best day of my whole entire life!’”
For Cole, seeing students’ excitement for returning to school makes all the preparation and procedures seem worthwhile.
“It is worth it because one day we believe this pandemic will end and we want to ensure that our scholars, whether they come face to face or they participate virtually, are prepared to move to the next grade level and life outside of school,” she said. “We can’t stop and hold children’s progress up because of this pandemic.
“Whatever safety measures it takes, whatever new learning we have to do, we’re committed to that to ensure that they are prepared.”