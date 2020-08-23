A local event promoter’s idea to have a drive-in concert featuring three DJs at the Pitt County Fairgrounds raised concerns with from a county commissioner, which in turn rankled the fairgrounds manager.
Kenneth Ross said a local producer inquired about renting the fairgrounds for a drive-in event on Aug. 29, but the deal hasn’t been finalized. The possibility raised concerns about social distancing and COVID-19 spread at Monday’s meeting of the Pitt County Board of Commissioners.
The event’s producer, Jamel Blount, owner of Ambassadors of 252, said he’s surprised anyone is worried because people have been eating in restaurants since late May. Socially distanced events such as graduations have been held since the virus outbreak, but the state has generally barred outdoor gatherings of more than 25 people through Sept. 12.
“I would not do anything to put anyone in harm’s way, but I also understand that at some point in time we’ve got to get ahead of the curve and understand the world changes and how we can hold on to some kind of norm,” Blount said.
There’s more to life than working and going home, he said. “There is only so much Netflix and TV you can watch.”
While receiving an update on Pitt County’s COVID-19 numbers and community testing program at Monday’s meeting, Commissioner Lauren White asked health department staff and Sheriff Paula Dance to look into reports that the concert was moving ahead.
White said she was told an event was being held from 7 p.m. until 4 a.m. and participants would not be in cars.
“There’s just a lot of potential problems with that. Wouldn’t that go against the governor’s Phase 2 restrictions?” White asked.
Large gatherings have been at the center of COVID-19 concern. Outbreaks have been traced to parties across the state and officials are blaming dormitory clusters at state universities on large student gatherings.
White and Commissioner Tom Coulson have previously urged the Board of Commissioners to adopt resolutions to allow counties to reopen sooner than the timeline laid out in executive orders issued by Gov. Roy. Cooper to slow the spread of COVID-19. Ross said in a telephone interview Wednesday he was surprised by White’s request.
“She knows me and Phyllis (Ross’ wife). If she had a problem, she should have come to us. We would have told her what’s going on,” Ross said.
“With COVID being the largest story in recent history, I’m wondering why he didn’t call Dr. Silvernail,” White said on Thursday. “I’m in this office to serve the best interests of all of Pitt County. If there’s an issue I call professional staff for advice. In this instance, that’s the health department.”
Ross said he’s made it clear to people the fairground isn’t available for concerts as long as the governor’s order limiting the size of outdoor gatherings is in place.
“I don’t see why people can tell us who to rent to or not rent to,” Ross said. “I’m going to make sure we won’t have riff-raff out there, that’s why we require that $1 million insurance coverage. By the time they spend the money we require them to spend, they aren’t going to come out there unless they are going to make some money.”
Events at the fairgrounds also must be concluded and gates locked by midnight, Ross said.
Blount wants to produce what he calls “a drive-in party event.”
Three local disc jockeys will each perform 90-minute sets where they play music while movies and videos are shown in the background.
“It has the same rules and regulations as the drive-in theaters that the city of Greenville does, as any city does,” Blount said. He had tried to schedule the event earlier in the month but rain prevented it.
People must be in a car and they will have their temperatures checked before entering the event space, Blount said. Cars will be spaced 10 feet apart.
In initially describing the event, Blount said people would have to remain in the vicinity of their car but later said they would have to remain in their car.
People won’t be allowed to walk up to the stage or congregate in other locations, he said. People can only leave their cars to use the restroom.
Ushers will direct drivers to their parking area, Blount said. He also provides his own security.
Following Monday’s meeting, Pitt County Health Department Deputy Director Amy Hattem, said her agency does not have enforcement authority but would still reach out to fair officials.
If the sheriff’s office receives information about a mass gathering violating the governor’s executive order, or an event was being planned, it would be investigated, said Sgt. Lee Darnell, Pitt County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said
“We would investigate the complaint and based on the findings take fair and consistent action as needed,” Darnell said. “We have hoped for and continue to hope for voluntary and responsible compliance.”
Blount wanted to hold the event on Aug. 29 which will require him to finalize the agreement with Ross on Wednesday.
On Thursday, Blount said he had not decided if he will go forward with the event and is consulting with a business partner.