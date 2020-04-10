Christians will come together on Good Friday for prayer, not inside of their churches but in a hospital employee parking lot.
The gathering is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. today in the parking area beside Vidant Wellness Center, 2610 Stantonsburg Road, where people will come to pray for patients and hospital employees battling the coronavirus a mile away at Vidant Medical Center. Due to COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings, those attending are expected to remain in their cars.
A similar event also has been planned today for Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital in Ahoskie.
The events are among a growing number held in various parts of the country, where more than 400,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported, resulting in more than 14,000 deaths. Similar prayer events have been held at Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville, as well as hospitals in Georgia, Florida, Alabama and Louisiana.
Watching videos of efforts in other communities inspired Caroline Smithwick, a nurse in Vidant’s emergency department, to want to see a similar gathering in Greenville.
“(I) just thought it would be really awesome to have one at Vidant, to just kind of cover the property in prayer and support for people working here,” Smithwick said. “The goal is so staff from everywhere will feel the support of the community.
“Our hope is that it will just be something that encourages their spirits in a time that it can be trying,” she said. “It’s just exhausting for us here right now.”
Smithwick and Taylor Jernigan, an emergency department technician, announced the gathering on April 3 on social media and received hundreds of responses.
“Honestly I was surprised how much people were sharing it,” Jernigan said. “Just seeing the support from the community has been incredible.”
Vidant and other medical centers throughout the region have seen an outpouring of support during the pandemic as individuals and groups have taken on projects ranging from producing and donating personal protective equipment to buying lunch for health care workers.
On Thursday, hospital staff members getting to work at daybreak were greeted by a host of police officers and fire-rescue workers. First responders in uniform stood in the parking lot and applauded arriving health-care workers as blue lights flashed and an American flag hung from the top of a firetruck ladder.
Other shows of support have ranged from messages spelled out in chalk on the sidewalks in front of hospital entrances to notes left on employees’ cars to thank workers for their service.
Today’s prayer gathering is to include music by Unity Worship Ministry. Kevin Justice, pastor of worship and administration at Unity Free Will Baptist Church, contacted Smithwick and volunteered to organize musicians when he heard about the event.
“This was kind of a grass-roots thing,” Justice said, adding that the group includes volunteer musicians from Unity and Temple Free Will Baptist churches. “(We) just wanted to give a message of encouragement to the medical community because they are giving so much of themselves.”
“(Health-care workers) are sacrificing time from their families. They’re sacrificing their own safety,” he said. “I just appreciate what they’re doing.”
The event is scheduled to be broadcast on 98.3 FM, which Jernigan said should make it possible for people who are spending this state holiday at home to participate virtually.
Smithwick said it is no coincidence that Good Friday was selected for the prayer event.
“Our hope is to have hundreds of believers praying for not only us but health care workers around the world and people that are battling COVID-19 around the world,” she said. “It’s just going to be a really awesome experience of believers, like the body of Christ, coming together.”
Justice agreed.
“I want to encourage them (health care workers and patients) with this and let them know people are thinking about them and at the same time to spread a message of hope that’s found in Christ,” he said.