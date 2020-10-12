President Donald J. Trump is scheduled to make a campaign appearance at the Pitt-Greenville Airport on Thursday on the first day of early voting in North Carolina, his campaign announced Sunday.
The rally is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Doors will open at 10 a.m.
It's Trump's third visit to Greenville, the first since a 2019 stop at Minges Coliseum where audience members chanted “Send Her Back” following the president’s criticism of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, a naturalized citizen, and three other members of Congress.
He also campaigned here in 2016 when he was seeking the office against Hillary Clinton.
Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Oct. 1. White House physician Sean P. Conley reported Saturday the president was no longer contagious.
Anyone who wants to attend the event can register at https://www.donaldjtrump.com/events. Individuals may register to receive two tickets per mobile number per event. The tickets are subject to first come, first service basis.
All attendees will be given a temperature check, masks which they are instructed to wear, and access to hand sanitizer.
The visit will be at least his sixth to North Carolina this campaign season, according to the News & Observer of Raleigh, although not all of those were for campaign events.
Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara, visited Greenville last Month. Jill Biden, the wife of Trump's opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, visited last week.