Teresa Ryan, an assistant professor in the Department of Engineering at East Carolina University, has received a $370,000 grant to continue her efforts to help protect military personnel.
Ryan has been conducting sound propagation research in cooperation with Catholic University for the last four years as part of a project funded through the Office of Naval Research. For this latest grant from the Navy, Ryan is the lead researcher.
The goal of the research is to help improve a numeric model that will inform commanders of an operation how close a ship can get to an enemy shoreline without being heard, based on the atmospheric and sea conditions. That’s important not only to protect the ship from enemy fire, but also to protect the lives of those onboard as well as assault personnel as they prepare to storm the beach.
“The person driving the boat needs to know how close to get to shore before the special ops people have to swim. Do they have to swim the last 75 meters or do they have to swim the last 500?” Ryan asked. “That’s a huge operational difference for the people in that tactical situation, and ultimately this technology gives that power to the person making those tactical and operational decisions in the field, to give them the additional information to preserve mission integrity and warfighter safety.”
The previous grant had Ryan and her students testing the effects temperature, humidity, wind and seas had on the distance sound travels. The group traveled to such places as the Outer Banks, Aurora and the Chowan River to conduct the tests. She said the goal of that data was to test if the numeric model had been improved.
“The results were promising. The results warranted moving ahead in the effort,” Ryan said.
That’s the reason behind this latest grant, which will involve far more sound testing in the field.
“It’s funding an effort to collect a database of measurements that represent a wider range of atmospheric conditions,” Ryan said. “We want to capture data when it’s hot, when it’s cold, when it’s windy, when it’s humid, when it’s not humid. We’re trying to capture a broad database of atmospheric and seascape conditions, so we have a better pile of data to proof the improvements in the numeric model.”
Work on the one-year grant is scheduled to begin on Feb. 1. Ryan plans on enlisting the help of 10 to 11 students, with sophomore Faith Cobb serving as the student team leader.
“I really like this work because it does have this military connection, and I get to show undergrads how all this math and all this hard work that they are doing actually applies and has some sort of measurable benefit,” Ryan said. “Why are we doing all this math? It’s because we can answer important questions with it.”
Beacon scholarship lights the way
What began a year ago with a $1 million gift to increase scholarships at ECU has become another successful initiative for student aid and recruitment.
The Beacon Scholars program, previously known as Chancellor’s Scholars, honors hundreds of students from across North Carolina with a $1,000 renewable scholarship.
While ECU has long championed support for its highest achievers, such as the prestigious EC Scholars , it has increased efforts to provide additional scholarships for deserving students who show academic merit but might not otherwise receive much financial aid. The Beacon scholarship aims to recruit from this vast array of students.
“It’s a very well-intentioned attempt to close a gap we see,” said Christopher Dyba, vice chancellor for university advancement. “The Beacon Scholars program is piquing the interest of thousands of potential students across North Carolina and making the choice of becoming a Pirate that much easier.”
A $1 million gift from alumni James and Connie Maynard and their daughter, Easter, funded the first year of the program. Clint Bailey, director of marketing strategy at ECU, said confusion with two similarly titled awards prompted the renaming of the scholarship.
“The name Beacon was selected because it draws on the imagery of lighthouses that are beloved landmarks in eastern North Carolina,” he said. “The name is intended to suggest that the scholarship will help guide students toward success at ECU. Additionally, it is a recognition that the students themselves can be ‘beacons’ to others.”
Beacon scholarships are awarded to students automatically based on merit, without requiring a specific application. The average SAT score for Beacon scholars is above the rest of the freshmen class.
More emphasis and new strategies were placed on recruitment efforts last year, which Stephanie Whaley, assistant vice chancellor and director of admissions, believes is a primary reason so many first-time students chose ECU.
After graduating a record-breaking number of students during the 2018-19 academic year, ECU welcomed the third largest freshman class in the university’s history this fall.
BSIT program receives Bourne award
The ECU Department of Technology Systems has received the John R. Bourne award for outstanding online program from the Online Learning Consortium (OLC) for its Bachelor of Science in industrial technology (BSIT) program.
Dr. David Batts, associate professor, accepted the award during the OLC Accelerate Conference last month in Orlando, Florida. He credited the department’s faculty and staff for the honor.
“It shows our commitment to our students who are not on campus just as much as the ones who are on campus,” Batts said. “The award signifies the hard work of the faculty and the great work by our students who go through the program as well. It re-emphasizes that East Carolina University is the leader in online education in the state, and I would dare say the Southeast, for public education. For the department, it signifies the quality education that we deliver through our online laboratories and our online courses.”
Batts said ECU’s BSIT online program offers working students a chance to advance their careers.
This spring, the online industrial technology program had 745 declared major students taking courses online and 551 students who took at least one course online and received a grade. Those numbers represent a 338% and 224% increase, respectively, in student population since 2005.
The OLC bases the award on access, learning effectiveness, cost effectiveness, student satisfaction and faculty satisfaction. In a 2017-18 survey of graduates, 82.3% of BSIT students reported being satisfied or very satisfied with their instructors, with 85.4% rating instruction within their major as good or excellent.
The award is the second for ECU’s Department of Technology Systems this year. In September, the department received the Red Hat Academy of the Year for 2019.
ECU’s industrial technology program is accredited by the Association of Technology, Management and Applied Engineering.