Nolan McDonald speaks from experience: You can turn around a bad first semester.
Now a junior, McDonald moved to East Carolina University from his hometown of Medford, New Jersey. Not knowing a lot of people, he said he spent more time trying to make friends and socializing than studying.
By Christmas break of his freshman year, his GPA fell below 2.0 and his parents were disappointed and worried.
“I realized that I messed up,” McDonald said. “I didn’t want to see my parents that sad. My mom said ‘If you fail, I fail.’”
McDonald returned to ECU with a plan thanks to Mindset to Success, an academic recovery program designed for second semester freshmen who have earned a GPA below 2.0 in their first semester at ECU.
Part of McDonald’s turnaround came by working with Amber Arnold, assistant director for student success in the Pirate Academic Success Center (PASC) .
After 2017 winter break, McDonald enrolled in a spring COAD 1000 class where he learned how to set goals, improve his time management and study skills, and balance coursework and campus life. “I learned how much time you have to put in to get the grade you want,” McDonald said.
Some students don’t tell their parents about their GPA, and the center complies with all privacy requirements. If students do involve their parents, the center can be a resource to them, too. PASC Director Elizabeth Coghill and Arnold met with McDonald’s dad, who was reassured by his son’s action plan.
“It allows the parent to see the effort the student is making,” Coghill said. “They’re still a good kid. They are still working to be here.”
McDonald said one of the biggest lessons he learned was to go to class. “If you can go to class, you’re going to learn something. It’s up to you,” he said. “You can’t miss assignments. You do have to spend time on each subject, if not every day, every other day.”
McDonald also started going to the PASC after class to work on assignments, building it into his regular schedule. Arnold became his go-to person at the center.
“You need to find your person,” she said. PASC staff and volunteer student peers become a trusted confidante who provide support, motivation and accountability to students who are struggling. “They respond to acceptance. They need someone to listen and hear all the things that went wrong — without judgment,” said Arnold Class of 2011 and 2013, who was a tutor at the PASC when she was an ECU student.
“For students to be successful, they can’t be anonymous,” Coghill said. “Students isolate themselves and don’t know who to talk to.”
McDonald, a mathematics major, has doubled his grade point average since his first-year plummet. He has referred friends to the center and used his experience to talk with students in COAD classes about how the program helped him.
In addition to Mindset, the center offers free support and resources for students including the REBOUND and Connect for Success programs. During the fall semester, PASC served 5,002 students with 25,335 visits.
For more information visit https://pasc.ecu.edu/ .
Rural Education Institute forms state affiliate
North Carolina will soon have a state affiliate to the National Rural Education Association (NREA).
The NREA is a professional organization that advocates for and provides valuable resources to rural school and community partners across the country. The Rural Education Institute (REI) at ECU partnered with NREA to set up a state affiliate that will be housed in Greenville during the establishment process.
REI serves as the epicenter for rural education research, teacher support and outreach with the goal of addressing educational disparities and ensuring access to high-quality instruction in rural areas.
“North Carolina has the second largest population of students in rural schools in the country,” said Dr. Kristen Cuthrell, College of Education professor and director of REI. “In recent years and reports, North Carolina has jumped to the top with various rankings in terms of the need to address certain issues in rural education.”
State affiliates offer each state the chance to create missions and services that best serve their population’s needs while also offering resources and advocacy at the national level.
“Each state has its own particular needs in terms of rural education, and each state has its own characteristics and context for rural education,” Cuthrell said.
While ECU and REI have led the establishment of the affiliate, the goal is for it to be a resource for rural educators and communities across North Carolina, not only in the eastern part of the state.
Cuthrell said the goal is to elevate the voice of rural educators and advocate for what would be best for the children and families in rural areas.
Interprofessional Clinical Simulation Program receives provisional accreditation
The Interprofessional Clinical Simulation Program at ECU’s Brody School of Medicine has achieved provisional accreditation in teaching and education by the Society for Simulation in Healthcare (SSH).
Provisional accreditation is the first step towards full accreditation.
“Receiving accreditation shows that we have high-quality processes, procedures and practices in how we educate our learners,” said Dr. Walter “Skip” Robey, assistant dean for clinical simulation. “It is a worldwide recognition that our simulation program is of the highest quality and meets best practice standards in simulation-based education.”
The program was recognized at the International Meeting on Simulation in Healthcare this month. Robey and Rebecca Gilbird, director of the office of clinical simulation, attended the event.
Provisional accreditation means the program has met all the initial criteria for accreditation and has two years to fine-tune practices before an on-site visit by SSH reviewers, who will inspect the facility, observe the center’s resources and interview instructors and learners to ensure the center is demonstrating best practices.
Society for Simulation in Healthcare accreditation is a peer-reviewed, customized evaluation of a health care simulation program. It examines a simulation program’s processes and outcomes and ensures the program uses best practices.