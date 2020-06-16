The public can weigh in on Pitt County’s proposed 2020-21 fiscal year budget during a virtual public hearing beginning at 7 p.m. today.
The total $259.6 million budget includes small funding increases for the sheriff’s office, public schools and Pitt Community College.
While property tax is being set at the revenue-neutral rate of 67.97 cents per $100 value, there will be an increase in the EMS District tax and three fire district taxes.
The county residential waste fee also is increasing to $120 annually from the current $74 annual rate.
Other fees for the disposal of commercial, construction and demolition waste, pallets, concrete and shingles also are increasing.
Because revenue from transportation billing is down, a 5.95-cent per $100 value EMS tax is being proposed. The current tax is 4.6 cents. The tax is paid by all Pitt County residents except those who live in Greenville.
Black Jack, Red Oak and Simpson fire districts are seeking increases to fund equipment replacement and/or personnel costs. Black Jack’s requested new rate is 8.9 cents per $100 value, Simpson’s is 6.65 cents and Red Oak’s is 9.5 cents. The tax rates of the other fire districts will remain unchanged.
Pitt County Schools is slated to receive nearly $42.5 million in funding along with $1 million for capital expenditures. That is a 1.5 percent increase from the current year’s funding.
The school system sought $43.75 million in funding along with $1 million for capital expenditures.
Pitt Community College received nearly $6.3 million and $100,000 for capital expenditures, the amount the college requested, and a 2.91 percent increase from the current year’s funding.
The budget contains nearly $14.87 million for the sheriff’s office and nearly $18.6 million for the detention center and jail health services.
Detention center funding was a 3.27 percent increase from the current year’s funding, while the sheriff’s office budget decreased slightly.
The commissioners did agree to fund one of two deputy positions that will serve as security at the Pitt County Courthouse.
Social services was budgeted nearly $32.6 million, a 2.8 percent increase. The commissioners funded one new position, although the agency’s director requested five.
Public health’s total budget is $12.3 million of which the county funded $6.2 million. The commissioners are funding a new nursing position to conduct home visits to monitor newborns. A physician extender, either a nurse practitioner or physician’s assistant, also will be hired.
Individuals who want to comment on the budget should contact the Pitt County Clerk to the Board up 5 p.m. to receive instructions. Call 902-2950.
Written comments may be submitted to kimberly.hines@pittcountync.gov.
The governing virtual meetings require the commissioners to give the public up to 24 hours after the meeting to submit written comments. All comments will be due by 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
The commissioners will hold a special called meeting with remote participation at 9 a.m. on Thursday to discuss adoption of the budget.