Pitt County’s social services and public health directors requested new positions for their department but the county manager said funding them would require a tax rate increase.
The requests were discussed Tuesday, the first of three days of workshops the Board of Commissioners is holding to prepare its 2020-21 fiscal year budget.
The workshops, which are being held via a remote conferencing service, begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday with presentations by Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance, Emergency Management Director Randy Gentry and solid waste Director John Demary.
Pitt County Manager Scott Elliott is proposing a $259.6 million budget for the new fiscal year, which begins July 1. Within that budget is a recommended general fund budget of nearly $182.3 million, a 2.23 percent increase over the current year’s general fund budget.
The general fund is the portion of the budget linked to revenues generated by property taxes.
Elliott said the increase covered state-mandated increases in retirement contributions and housing juvenile offenders under new guidelines.
The loss of sale tax revenue due to the shutdown related to the COVID-19 pandemic, along with an expected drop in property tax collections in the new year, also required limiting spending increases.
Elliott said he received 32 new position requests from department heads this year. He included two in the budget, one each in public health, that will be paid with Medicaid funding, and social services, that will be paid with federal, state and local funds.
Elliott proposed a $12.25 million budget for public health. His proposal included adding one nursing position to conduct home visits with new mothers and babies. The position was sought as part of the health department’s efforts to reduce infant mortality rates.
Dr. John Silvernail, public health director, said in addition to the new nursing position, he requested a new physician extender to work in family planning and maternal health.
The health department had contracted with East Carolina University’s School of Nursing to provide a position, but that arrangement is ending because the individual is retiring and the university can’t fill the vacancy.
Silvernail wants to hire a full-time full-time physician extender, most likely a nurse practitioner, to fill the spot.
The department’s current physician extender is retiring later this year and having another full-time provider will make the transition easier, he said.
Social Services Director Jan Elliott said her agency has been affected by the pandemic in numerous ways.
Applications for food and nutrition assistance doubled to about 1,800 in April she said. The department is starting to see a similar increase in Medicaid applications. It also is getting more requests for adult services investigations and child abuse complaints.
The department has worked with the non-congregate housing program to find suitable living spaces for individuals without homes.
Staff also has been affected, she said.
The DSS offices in Government Circle, off Old Creek Road, saw more than 3,000 people daily before the novel coronavirus outbreak. Staff there worried about their exposure. Some staff have health issues that put them at risk. Some staff struggled with finding child care after schools closed, she said.
One staff member was diagnosed with the virus, resulting in 20 co-workers having to be quarantined.
“They have continued to do their job,” Jan Elliott said. She said the department was on track to have its lowest turnover rate in recent years because previous board decisions to increase staffing had decreased the need to work overtime and improved staff morale.
However, 21 positions are currently frozen in her department because of revenue constraints.
Jan Elliott had numerous staffing requests but cut them to five. The county manager funded one.
Filling the remaining four positions would require an additional $108,000 in county funding, she said. The individuals would work in foster care services, adult protective services, income maintenance and a paralegal spot.
“Unless we increase the (tax) rate, I don’t know how we can accommodate additional requests,” Scott Elliott said.
Pitt County underwent revaluation this year, in which property tax values are brought in line with market values.
Pitt County’s tax base grew to nearly $14.56 billion.
Scott Elliott based his budget recommendations use a revenue-neutral tax rate, that will generate the same amount of revenue in the new year and the current tax rate.
This year’s tax rate is 72.10 cents per $100 valuation.
The revenue-neutral rate Elliott proposed is 67.96 cents per $100 valuation.
Elliott said on Monday a commissioner, whom he did not identify, asked how much additional revenue could be raised by increasing the tax rate and how many social services positions could be added because of the increased revenue.
The proposed changes were 68.02 cents per $100 valuation, which would generate an additional $71,700, or 68.87 cents per $100 valuation which would generate $1.29 million in additional revenue, Deputy County Manager/CFO Brian Barnett said.
The median value of a single family house in Pitt County was $165,200 in 2019, according to tax data.
The owner of a $165,200 house would pay $1,122 in county property taxes at the revenue neutral rate of 67.97 cents per $100 valuation or $93.50 a month.
A 68.02 cents tax rate would generate a $1,123 tax bill or $93.64 a month. A 68.87 tax rate would generate a $1,137 tax bill or $94.81 a month.
That same homeowner would pay $1,191 or $99.25 a month if the tax rate remains at the current 72.10 cents per $100 valuation. That would generate about $6 million in additional revenue.
The commissioners asked Jan Elliott to identify her top need out of the four unfunded positions.
Commissioner Tom Coulson expressed concern that the county manager froze hiring for for the 21 vacant existing positions. Coulson said the Board of Commissioners should have been consulted on that decision, because when they fund the positions they should be filled.
Scott Elliott said he should have notified the commissioners that a large number of vacant positions weren’t being filled. Right now, not filling the spots is saving money to offset revenue losses related to COVID-19. In previous years, freezing positions for 30 days saved enough money to pay out a buildup in vacation or leave and return money to the county fund balance, Scott Elliott said.
Tuesday’s meeting saw the county manager, Silvernail and other county staff wearing masks, a day after the Board of Commissioners voted 6-3 to require county employees to wear masks when indoors and interacting with people, even if social distancing standards are observed.
Commissioner Tom Coulson, the board’s vice chairman and one of the three who voted against the requirement, didn’t wear a mask.
Commissioner Mary Perkins-Williams asked where Silvernail got his mask. She admired it because it didn’t muffle his voice during the presentation, a problem she is experiencing.
“I learned to project over the years from being an instructor,” Silvernail said. The mask was part of a donation made to the county’s emergency management department that was shared with other county employees, he said.