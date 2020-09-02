In a year where the world shut down because of a virus with no preventative vaccine, North Carolina and much of the United States are experiencing drops in required childhood vaccinations that prevent other deadly diseases.
Records show that 1,215,605 vaccine doses have been administered this year statewide, versus the 1.39 million doses administered in 2019, a drop of 176,385, according to the North Carolina Immunization Registry, which records immunizations administered by the state and allows health care providers to access those records.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is joining N.C. Area Health Education Centers, Community Care of North Carolina and a half-dozen other organizations to form the Keeping Kids Well initiative.
Community Cares and AHEC will work with 300 independent pediatric and family medicine practices, health care centers and some health system practices to improve their workflow.
There also will be a mass communications strategy to nearly 2,000 primary care practices and patients will receive information about the need for well-child checks and vaccinations.
The project began in August and is scheduled to end later this month but could be extended if needed.
Pitt County children
It’s unclear right now how many Pitt County children are behind in their vaccines.
Pitt County Deputy Health Director Amy Hattem said all children ages 2-3 who receive their immunization from the health department are up to date.
Pitt County Schools won’t know how many of its students are out of compliance until Sept. 30, when the extended state deadline for proof of immunization expires, said spokeswoman Jennifer Johnson.
After Sept. 30, families get a 30-day “grace period” that begins on Oct. 1, or the child’s first day of attendance if it’s after Oct. 1.
“Because of COVID-19 a large number of children are not getting immunized with the state-required vaccines the way they were prior to COVID-19,” said Chris Weathington, NC AHEC practice support director.
Parents didn’t want to take their children to doctors’ offices because of worries about exposure, he said. Providers also didn’t focus on vaccinations because of initial difficulties in getting personal protective equipment, concerns about exposing staff to the virus and some office closures.
“That has kind of stabilized,” Weathington said. COVID is still around but the paycheck protection plan, and a provider relief fund available through Medicare and Medicaid, has helped doctors return to work.
“Children are starting to come back to the office but there is still a lot of hesitancy out there,” Weathington said. “As a result, we have found there are so many well-child checks that are overdue — and immunizations.”
Required vaccinations
North Carolina requires children entering kindergarten to have vaccinations for the following; diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis; polio; measles, mumps, rubella, haemophilus influenzae type B; Hepatitis B; and chickenpox.
Vaccinations for meningococcal conjugate are required in seventh grade and again in 12th grade, according to the health and human services’ North Carolina Immunization Branch website.
Since many children are taking online-only classes or participating in alternative-learning settings, some people may believe the vaccination requirement doesn’t apply. But the immunization requirement applies to all children, even if they are home-schooled or participating in online classes, according to the immunization branch website.
Dr. Ernest Sutton with Greenville Pediatrics said while his practice is concerned about a decrease in well-child visits, it doesn’t reflect the national trend. However, the decrease needs to be addressed.
“There is a baseline vaccine suspension in America that has been building for several decades. That’s underlining everything,” said Sutton, a practicing pediatrician for 25 years. “It’s now combined with concerns families have about exposing their children and themselves to COVID-19.”
Vaccination skepticism was unheard of 30 years ago because people knew of individuals who suffered lasting effects from polio and measles, Sutton said. Few adults today have seen those effects.
“We’ve been blessed, but really that blessing is a curse because we don’t take these things seriously,” Sutton said. “I think the COVID pandemic is opening people’s eyes to what happens when a population (is not) immunized because in North Carolina and the rest of the world, no one has resistance to this disease.
“Vaccines protect you from disease that can lead to complications from COVID and other viruses,” Sutton said.
Minority populations
Weathington said one of the goals of the current immunization effort is to reach out to African-American and Hispanic communities, which typically have lower vaccination rates.
Those two communities have many barriers to care, Sutton said, they often work lower-wage jobs that don’t allow them to take time off, he said. Many in those communities also have problems with reliable transportation.
“In Farmville, we have people who walk to the office in their slippers. If they have to go to Greenville, they can’t get there,” Sutton said.
Racial and ethnic disparities are common in medicine, said Angel Moore, director of Eastern AHEC practice support center and a quality improvement consultant.
“Black and Latino patients have consistently been shown to have worse treatments and outcomes in hypertension and diabetes, dental care, cancer care, vascular disease, and many other areas,” she said. “There are several reasons for these consistent differences including communication breakdowns, access to care, implicit bias, etc. That’s why it’s so important that this Keeping Kids Well program reaches a wide audience, so we can keep all our families safe and healthy across the region and state.”
Medical providers are finding ways to reach their patients, Weathington said.
“We’ve seen some doctors’ offices do curbside immunization clinics that they do in the parking lot,” he said. “The doctors’ offices have gotten very good at separating the well with the sick. It gives you some reassurance that when you come in, you won’t get sick.”
Greenville Pediatrics has offices in Greenville, Winterville and Farmville, Sutton said. The practice has redesigned its operation so only well patients can visit the Winterville and Farmville offices for wellness checks.
Greenville has been designed so well patients and individuals with illnesses are separate.
“It is fairly safe to get your vaccines,” Sutton said.
“We live in an era now where everyone is concerned about sharing love with everybody else,” he said. “We don’t just vaccinate to protect our kids but we are also protecting our kids’ friends, our kids’ grandparents. We are protecting everybody.
“We do have a duty to our society, that if we are going to love other people we need to get our kids immunized,” Sutton said.