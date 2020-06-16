A Greenville Planning and Zoning Commission member said he believes he needs to be recused from a rezoning vote because he has a business connection to the property.
Michael Overton, owner of the commercial real estate and property management company The Overton Group, said a broker with his company represents the buyer of the property being considered for rezoning.
No vote was taken on any of the items presented to the commission at its Tuesday meeting. The state law that allows elected and appointed boards to meet electronically during the COVID-19 pandemic also requires that the public have up to 24 hours after a public hearing to submit written statements, in this case until 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The commission will reconvene at 6 p.m. on Thursday to vote on the two rezoning and two road closure requests heard on Tuesday.
The rezoning request that concerned Overton was made by CR Development and involves nearly 65 acres located north of the intersection of Williams Road and Dickinson Avenue.
Pitt County tax records show the property is divided between two parcels, one owned by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Raleigh and the other by 4 Life Properties.
The property is currently zoned residential agricultural and the developer wants to rezone 65 acres residential-high density and the remaining 8 acres as a conservation overlay.
According to planning documents, the site could accommodate 145 single-family residences. The proposed zone change would allow 150 multi-family units and 110 duplex buildings, containing 220 units, to be built.
Bryan Fagundus, speaking in favor of the rezoning request, said the conservation overlay is important because it is in the Green Mill Run Watershed, which is designated as a special flood hazard area and floodway.
He said the developers already are working with traffic and environmental specialists to discuss how to manage traffic concerns and obtain possible environmental permits.
When Overton asked if he should be recused from voting on the rezoning request, commission chairman Les Robinson put the question to the commission and no one spoke.
City Attorney Emanuel McGirt said state law only requires appointed board members to recuse themselves when they may obtain a “direct, substantial and readily identifiable” financial impact on the member.
“I want to be forthcoming. I own the company, he works for me so the company obviously will make something. I will feel better probably recusing myself,” Overton said.
The commission will decide on Thursday if Overton has to recuse himself.
There also was no opposition to a request to rezone nearly 2.4 acres located at the southwest corner of the intersection of Moye Boulevard and Stantonsburg Road from medical-support and medical-general commercial to medical heavy commercial.
Chief Planner Chantae Gooby reported a community meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on June 30 in the Greenville City Council chambers for presentations and discussions about a proposed text amendment that will create a use classification and associated standards for small private schools.
The text amendment proposal stems from Rich Balot, the owner of the John Paul II Catholic High School athletic complex, wanting to expand the usage of the facility beyond the requirements set by the Board of Adjustment when he and the high school first sought permission to build the complex.
Gooby said it is her understanding that “there have been some positive conversations on both sides and I think that is going to continue to happen.”
The planning commission delayed voting on the text amendment request last month after residents of Quail Ridge, Planter’s Walk and Planter’s Trail subdivisions opposed the recommendation.
The planning commission will consider the text amendment at its July 21 meeting.
Also scheduled for that meeting are three rezoning requests that were on Tuesday’s agenda but were delayed at the applicants’ request.