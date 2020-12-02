A real Christmas tree intensifies aromatic holiday smells that many associate with happy memories. During the global pandemic, more people seem to be gravitating toward things that boost good feelings.
But, having a real tree might become harder as it gets closer to Christmas. High demand, a national trend reflected in Greenville, is creating a shortage of trees.
Cousins Creed and Larry Cuthbertson, owners of Mountain Boy Trees out of Newland, near Grandfather Mountain, have been coming to Greenville 45 years. They sell trees on a lot on Firetower Road, not far from Champions Health and Fitness Center.
Creed said he has been coming to Greenville for so long that many customers have become like family.
“I just love the people from Greenville,” he said.
This year, he has seen bigger crowds, earlier than usual.
“Everybody is buying early. We always start the week before Thanksgiving,” Creed said. “It has been a fast, busy year so far.”
Creed is afraid he will run out of trees before the demand for them is filled.
“They have been selling fast,” he said.
Mountain Boy sells trees ranging from $10 to $700, “according to how big they are,” Creed said. “I’ve got trees that are 2 feet high to 17 feet high.” Mountain Boys grows only Fraser Firs.
He said demand may be a direct result of people staying home more because of the pandemic.
But according to some state farmers, the demand is a result of a shortage which has to do with underplanting years ago, fewer farmers in the Christmas tree business and even global warming.
“Trees are hard to get,” Creed said. “If we didn’t grow them, we couldn’t get them. There is a big-time shortage. Everybody has about quit growing them.”
He said land has become more valuable than the trees grown there.
“The farmers got bought out, their younguns all went somewhere else and they are selling the lots off for tourism and stuff,” he said. “And there is lots of work in it. Most people don’t want to work that hard.”
Creed is concerned there won’t be anyone to take over the business when he and his cousin get out of it.
“We do it more for a hobby than we do for a business,” he added. Creed is a stone mason by trade and Larry is a general contractor.
He said they were not sure what this year would be like of the pandemic.
“We were a little worried, but the customers have been great,” he said. “They have followed the (COVID-19) rules real good.”
A recent Associated Press article said many families are buying a real Christmas tree this year for the first time.
“The real Christmas tree industry, which has been battling increased interest in artificial trees, is glad to see that more Americans appear to be flocking to fresh-cut evergreens this season, seeking a bright spot amid the virus’s worsening toll,” the article stated.
“The season is running approximately six to seven days ahead of what we’ve seen in the past. We’ve never seen the demand like we’ve had this year,” said McKenzie Cook, who ships between 1.8 million and 2 million trees a year combined from McKenzie Farms in Oregon and Happy Holiday Christmas Trees in North Carolina.
The AP citied a number of reasons which are driving the uptick. More Americans are staying home for the holidays amid pandemic restrictions and are realizing that for the first time in years — or maybe ever — they will be home to water a fresh-cut tree. With holiday parades and festivals canceled, stir-crazy families also are looking for a safe way to create special memories.
Nick Wang and Anna Overton were out this week at Mountain Boy trees. Both were buying a tree for themselves for the first time.
“Honestly, I actually haven’t really been able to celebrate Christmas that much,” Wang said. “My family is usually not that much into Christmas. So, I decided I wanted one (a real tree), so I’m going to do it up this year.”
Overton said her parents usually buys a real tree, but this is her first year in an apartment.
Nathan Ryan, a tree farmer in Sparta, owns Holly Branch Tree Farm. He said his season normally starts on Black Friday, but it has been busier than normal. He sells his trees at the Farmer’s Market in Kernersville and also sells some trees wholesale to a few nurseries.
“I’m about to run out now, because of demand. It is crazy,” he said.
He said he has never seen a demand like this 30 years of being involved in the Christmas tree business. He also said he has never seen prices this high for trees.
“I’ve had people calling me, looking for trees, from as far away as South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas,” he said. He doesn’t have the trees to sell to them.
“What happened was, in about 2008, during the recession, we had a glut of trees,” he said. Many, who had a surplus, lost money and stopped planting for a few years.
“So, that’s been about 12 years ago,” said Ryan. “It takes between eight and nine years for a tree to get mature enough for selling. It created a demand when people quit planting.”
He also said some of the big companies that grow trees are buying up the smaller farms.
“I’ve had two or three guys try to buy my (land),” Ryan said. “They need the trees, and if they get rid of competition, they can control the prices.”
Ryan also said he has seen the warming environment affect the crops of trees.
“We are getting so much water at one time, from the hurricanes and different things, a lot of the tress are just drowning – in the low spots. I’ve seen big areas and fields, just dying. That, and the temperature. The lower you get in elevation, the harder it is to grow them,” Ryan said.
Fewer trees and higher demand may mean higher prices in the future, Ryan said.
He hopes higher prices don’t cause people walk away from buying real tees in the future.