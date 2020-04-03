ECU students should learn early next week the university’s plans for reimbursing housing and dining funds, the vice chancellor for administration and finance said at Thursday’s Board of Trustees’ committee meetings.
While the amount of the refund wasn’t discussed, Vice Chancellor Sara Thorndike said she anticipated a majority of the amount would be covered by money the university should get from the $2.2 trillion stimulus package. It’s estimated $14 billion of the stimulus package will go to higher education.
Thorndike cautioned there will be little left to cover other revenue losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down East Carolina University and other institutions of higher learning across the country.
ECU is following the UNC System’s recommendations on refunds, she said, and it doesn’t appear any other sources of revenue will be refunded.
Instruction continues
Acting Provost Grant Hayes said only 18 students have reported being unable to continue classes online because they do not have internet access. “I think there may be more and as we get that information of course we are going to provide assistance,” Hayes said.
Faculty is being asked to create simple curriculum that can be followed on a mobile phone. Students also are being encouraged to use their mobile phones as hot spots since some providers are increasing the amount of data available to student customers.
It’s also been reported that 45 laptops have been checked out through the library and various departments for student use.
Hayes said faculty is being asked to identify students who haven’t participated since spring break. Once identified, staff will reach out to them individually to see what help they need.
Hayes said the university is beginning to hear from students who say they can’t complete the semester. He thinks the pass/fail grading system implemented by the university will help.
“We want our students to be successful and we think creating this special grading accommodation is a way to let students make progress toward degree completion without fear associated with the changes,” Hayes said.
Administration is working with the student book store to determine if certain textbooks have ebook versions that students can access. Copyright changes related to COVID-19 also are allowing professors to post some sections of books online.
The UNC proctoring system has been canceled, so faculty is being encouraged to adopt course assignments and assessments that don’t require proctoring, which is an exam administered by a neutral individual or organization. For assessments that require proctoring, a new, no-cost system is being used.
Campus life
Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Virginia Hardy said 31 students remain on campus and are being housed in Jones Hall. They have access to Todd Dining Hall where they get prepared meals.
Student Health Services remains operational, with the bulk of its work related to prescription refills. The service also has tested students for COVID-19, but no cases have been confirmed.
Between 350-400 students living in residence halls did not pick up their belongings, Hardy said. The university is shipping books to students who request them but their other belongings are locked up.
Vice Chancellor of Health Sciences Mark Stacy said his division is still working on a plan to graduate approximately 1,400 students who need clinical experience
ECU Physicians also is helping Vidant adopt the its processes for recycling personal protective equipment, Stacy said.
A university 3D printer is being used to print face masks for medical personnel. At one time the university and hospital were exploring a process where a ventilator could be split to serve multiple patients but decided against that plan, he said.
On the business side, Stacy reported the COVID-19 outbreak and response is expected to decrease ECU Physicians revenue by 30 percent.
Depending on when the peak passes, it could be seven months before the clinic’s revenues recover, he said.
Joyner status
During Thursday’s committee meetings Trustee Max Joyner Jr. asked several questions. Last month, the UNC Board of Governors recommended Joyner be removed from two committees because an ethics complaint involving his purchase of property near ECU’s millennial campus is before the state ethics commission.
Vern Davenport, chairman of the Board of Trustees, said Joyner requested his temporary removal from all committees and leadership responsibilities until the commission completes its investigation. His removal became official on Wednesday.
“He will also recuse himself from any BOT matter involving real estate and real property matters,” Davenport said.
“The recommendation from (the Board of Governors) refers to committee responsibilities, not full board responsibilities,” Davenport said. “Trustee Joyner remains a member of the board with full voting privileges and responsibilities. He may also participate in any committee discussion as any other board member can.”
“Max has served the University for six and one-half years as a trustee without any issues or complaints and has added great value and provided sound leadership in this time,” Davenport said.