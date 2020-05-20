Pitt County’s manager is proposing a revenue-neutral property tax rate in the coming fiscal year, but county commissioners still must decide if requests should be granted to raise special district taxes dedicated to public safety and to increase fees in its solid waste and recycling program.
The Board of Commissioners received briefings on the requests during its Monday meeting.
“These are three focus areas of the budget that we feel need to be separated out from the actual budget presentation on June 1,” County Manager Scott Elliott said. “These are, I don’t want to say a problem, but are more problematic in terms of development of the budget.”
Pitt County underwent a property revaluation this year, a periodic review that adjusts real property values to match market values. When the adjusted figures were released earlier this year, the average property value increased up to 30 percent.
Elliott said he will present a general fund budget that will have a revenue-neutral property tax rate. A revenue-neutral rate generates the same revenue under the new values as the previous values.
Elliott said he estimates the the county’s ad valorem property tax rate, which currently is 71.9 cents per $100 valuation, will drop about 4 cents. Deputy County Manager Brian Barnett said on Tuesday the budget figures are being finalized.
The county’s EMS tax and fire district taxes are based on the county’s real property values. The districts serve distinct areas of the county.
EMS request
The county’s EMS Oversight Committee is asking for a 1.6-cent raise in the EMS District tax, increasing it from 4.6 cents per $100 valuation to 6.2 cents. The tax is paid by all Pitt County property owners except those who live in Greenville’s city limits.
Elliott is recommending a 1.35-cent increase, which will raise it to 5.95 cents per $100 valuation.
Pitt County Emergency Management Director Randy Gentry said the EMS tax increase is being sought because transport billing revenues are down, a peak time service ambulance was added in the current fiscal year and more paramedic positions were added in recent years.
The EMS District tax funds eight nonprofit EMS squads, two county-operated squads and one county-operated peak-time unit. Gentry said it’s hoped that a community paramedic program, which was established and operated with grant funding from Vidant Health, can be added to the budget in the new fiscal year.
Fire districts
The fire districts served by Black Jack, Simpson and Red Oak fire departments also are seeking tax increases.
The three fire departments are requesting tax rate increases for varying reasons, Gentry said.
Black Jack wants to raise its rate by a penny increasing it from 7.9 cents per $100 valuation to 8.9 cents.
Gentry said the department wants to replace a 50-year-old apparatus and increase the hours of paid personnel.
Simpson wants to raise its rate from 6.5 cents per $100 valuation to 6.65 cents. Simpson cited the rising costs of maintenance and replacement equipment purchases along with employing paid personal for daytime response.
Red Oak wants to raise its rate from 7 cents per $100 valuation to 9.5 cents. Gentry said the department has adjusted its rates since 2006, needs to expand its fire station and also is facing the rising costs of maintenance and replacement equipment purchases.
Waste, recycling fee
Solid Waste and Recycling Director John Demary is recommending a $46 increase to the county’s annual residential household waste fee, which would increase it from $74 to $120.
The fee was increased by $3 in the current fiscal year. Before then, it had been 10 years since the fee had been raised.
Demary also is recommending fee increases for commercial/nonresidential waste, construction and demolition, clean concrete and block, pallets and clean wood and shingles disposal.
Pitt County has seen a 12.5 percent increase in household waste, Demary said, because there are a number of growing households in the county.
Demary projected that the tipping fees it pays to ECVC recycling, tire disposal, and disposal tipping fees to private landfills also will increase.
At the same time, the department has lost income, Demary said. Where it once received $50 a ton from recyclers wanting shingles, the county now receives $17 a ton, a $50,000 budget loss, he said.