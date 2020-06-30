A discussion about city code changes involving the regulation of private schools and associated facilities is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. today in the Greenville City Council chambers.
The meeting is one of the first in-person sessions held by the city since large gatherings were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Government-sponsored events are exempt from the governor’s order limiting indoor gatherings to 10 people or less.
Greenville’s Chief Planner Chantae Gooby said the city will practice social distancing during the session. Seating in the council chambers is limited to about 40 people. The third floor city hall gallery is being set up so the overflow crowd can watch the meeting. That space can accommodate 20 people. Staff will bring individuals from that area into the council chamber if they want to make comments, she said.
“We expect to have everyone who wants to be heard to have that opportunity,” Gooby said.
The session is being held at the direction of the Greenville Planning and Zoning Commission. The commission delayed action on a request to approve the private schools text amendment after a number of people living in Planter’s Walk, Planter’s Trail and Quail Ridge neighborhoods protested the proposal because it would exempt a private high school athletic complex from the special-use rules put in place when the facility was first permitted by the city.
Those rules, which included limits on lightning, restricted use of the athletic complex to events involving the high school’s team and the middle school associated with it.
In the fall, the owner of John Paul II Catholic High School’s athletic complex, Rich Balot, sought to rezone the property so the complex no longer would be governed by the special-use permit.
He withdrew the request after neighbors protested and a planning and zoning commission member sympathized with the neighbors.
If adopted, the text amendment would govern how private schools would use lighting, sound, hours of operation and other associated matters.
While the proposed change would immediately affect John Paul II Catholic High School’s athletic complex, it would be applied to any current or future private school that wants to build athletic complexes or other structures.
A major complaint of people living in surrounding neighborhoods involved the text amendment’s original proposal for the use of amplified sound.
The first proposal would permit its use seven days a week. Depending on the day, amplified sound could run from 11 to 15 hours.
An opponent who spoke during the May planning and zoning commission meeting, said the usages time equals 87.5 hours out of a 168-hour week.
When Balot applied for the rezoning change, he said he wanted to give area youth teams a place to practice. He said he did not plan to profit from outside usage. He said he eventually plans to give the complex to the high school.
During the May meeting on the proposed text amendment, Gray Williams, executive director of the Greenville-Pitt County Sports Commission, supported the amendment, saying the complex “would also help us to expand the scope of the existing tournaments we are currently facilitating.”
The goal of tonight’s meeting is to reach a compromise on the amendment’s language. The planning and zoning commission is scheduled to revisit the request at its July 21 meeting.