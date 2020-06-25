WINTERVILLE — The Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care (CoARC) has recognized the Pitt Community College Respiratory Therapy program with a “Distinguished Registered Respiratory Therapist (RRT) Credentialing Success Award.”
The honor, which was announced this month, recognizes the program’s success with inspiring graduates to achieve their highest educational and professional aspirations. This is the third year PCC’s respiratory therapy program has earned the accolade.
“The faculty and I were very humbled to receive this distinguished honor,” PCC Respiratory Therapy program Director Rusty Sugg said. “We are very fortunate to have a strong and supportive administration that provides the needed funds and resources to make this program function at a high level.”
Sugg said all three of the respiratory therapy program’s current faculty members are PCC graduates.
“As Pitt Community College alumni, they understand the importance of strong student advising and how it impacts credentialing success,” he said. “Our goal is to maintain these high standards to ensure we graduate competent and knowledgeable respiratory therapists.”
Earlier this year, eight respiratory therapy students from Pitt joined the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and performed admirably. Through the recently reinstated Respiratory Care Assistant program, the second-year students were able to work under the supervision of licensed respiratory therapists, which helped area health care facilities address significant staffing shortages that resulted from the pandemic.
To select programs for the Credentialing Success Award, CoARC utilized objective criteria based on key accreditation standards outlined in its 2019 Annual Report of Current Status. PCC and this year’s other recipients were required to meet several rigorous standards, including an RRT success rate of 90 percent or better and meeting or exceeding established CoARC thresholds for Certified Respiratory Therapist credentialing success and retention.
Based in Telford, Tenn., CoARC’s primary responsibility is to accredit respiratory therapy programs based on their compliance with established certification standards. From a program effectiveness perspective, the organization considers the RRT credential as the benchmark for a program’s success.
Transitional studies chair leads presentation for national audience
PCC’s Laurie Weston led a presentation this month as part a national professional development conference that brings continuing education leaders and business experts together to examine workforce trends that impact students and training programs.
Weston, who chairs Pitt’s Transitional Studies Department, teamed with Brandi Bragg from NENCPathways.org to present “Partners in Opportunity: Strategies for Networking to Develop Community Partnerships.” The virtual seminar, which focused on building partnerships in workforce development and education communities, took place June 11 as part of ProTrain, LLC’s 2020 Continuing Education Training Institute (CETI).
“This was my first-ever virtual presentation for a national conference, and it was very well-received,” Weston said. “More than 300 people registered to attend, and we received a wonderful response and quite a few questions and requests for additional information after the presentation concluded.”
Weston said her presentation covered the processes and strategies that went into developing a local Transitional Studies/Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act advisory group. Participants, she said, received training on effective approaches and strategies for developing partnerships, improved collaboration and networking with partners, increased interaction among partners, and increased access to services, resources, and programs for clients/students.
Originally scheduled to take place in Savannah, Ga., CETI 2020 was held online, instead, due to the coronavirus pandemic. More than 3,400 people participated in the weeklong virtual conference to learn about top trends and techniques for programming, marketing and training operations.
Students reminded of fall semester payment deadline
The PCC Registrar’s Office is reminding students that the 2020 Fall Semester payment deadline is fast-approaching.
According to PCC Registrar Angela Cline, the college will begin taking payments for fall classes July 1 at 8 a.m. She said students who signed up for fall classes starting in April have until July 9 at 5 p.m. to pay for tuition and fees, in order to avoid having their schedules deleted.
Cline says students can pay online through their myPittCC accounts. An installment plan through Nelnet Business Solutions is also an option, she said, adding that students can sign up for one by logging into their myPittCC accounts and searching for “Payment Plans” on their financial information page.
Students who have applied for financial aid must have a finalized award for the 2020 Fall Semester in place by the payment deadline in order to secure their schedules. Those who do not, Cline said, must pay out-of-pocket and wait for reimbursement through financial aid, if it is approved.
Cline noted that students can access financial aid records through myPittCC. By clicking on “Financial Aid Status” under “WebAdvisor for Students” after logging in, they can view their financial aid information in real-time.
Fall classes at PCC get underway Aug. 17. Most will be offered online due to the coronavirus pandemic, but some that require hands-on instruction with specialized equipment will meet in person with enhanced health safety protocols in place.