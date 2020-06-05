As might have been expected, some seniors were disappointed that their graduation ceremony did not go as they had hoped. The venue was not what had been planned, and many of their relatives were not able to be there to see them get their diplomas.
But this is not only true of Pitt County Schools graduations during the pandemic. A similar story played out 27 years ago this week as a sudden storm upended high school commencement ceremonies throughout eastern North Carolina.
Dressed in her cap and gown, Jenny Moore was on the football field at J.H. Rose High School with fellow members of the Class of 1993 when sharp lightening and strong winds sent graduates and guests in search of shelter.
Two years after that storm, Rose and D.H. Conley High schools moved their graduations into ECU’s Minges Coliseum. Pitt County Schools ceremonies have remained in the arena for two decades, until a pandemic and social distancing requirements brought them back outside this spring.
“It happened so quickly,” Jenny, whose married name is Porter, said, recalling the storm of June 4, 1993. “I just remember we just all started running. There was a fence around the outside that people were going to try to jump over because there was nowhere else to go.”
Students were rushed into the school while some parents dashed toward their cars. Thinking that the event had been canceled, some families, including Jenny’s, headed for home. Meanwhile, those remaining were told to line up in the gym, where the school made its best effort to salvage what was left of the ceremony.
“I think I found a pay phone after the graduation and called and told them what had happened,” Jenny said. “It was very upsetting at the time.”
She went on to graduate from Meredith College on a gorgeous, cloudless day. In the years since, she has given little thought to that chaotic Friday night until a different kind of storm threatened her daughter’s graduation.
“I just wanted so much for her to have a physical graduation,” Porter said, “just to recognize them and all they’ve been through.”
The coronavirus pandemic, which closed North Carolina’s public schools in March, has canceled some graduation ceremonies across the state and has altered others to fit guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control. The changes in ceremonies have given some members of the Class of 1993 an occasion to revisit emotions they had more than a quarter century ago.
April Wood Anderson is hoping that rain holds off this morning so that her daughter, Rachel, can have the high school graduation ceremony that her mother never had. Rachel is among about 400 D.H. Conley graduates scheduled to receive their diplomas in two ceremonies at the school football field to allow for social distancing.
In June 1993, April was in a class of more than 300 students at Smithfield Selma High School who were forced to flee the football field due to an approaching storm. Students reassembled in the school gym without their parents, April recalled, and then they were sent to their homeroom classes to pick up their diplomas.
“There was no announcing your name, people clapping. You just got your diploma and you went home and that was it,” she said. “I’m very sentimental. It made me sad that we didn’t have that moment.”
When Pitt County Schools surveyed parents of seniors about what kind of ceremony they thought would be appropriate considering restrictions related to COVID-19, Anderson shared her story.
“I survived and went on to college and had other graduations,” Anderson, a physician’s assistant, wrote. “But I remember to this day there was no closure.”
As Brian Fields watched his oldest son, Tanner, receive his diploma from Rose on Wednesday, he could not help but to think back on the fact that this was where he should have graduated.
“I was kind of glad to see it there on the football field,” Fields said. “A part of me kind of wanted it to be on that field where I was going to be, getting to see him go through it. Sitting up there in the stands today brought back a lot of those memories.”
For Fields, the memories are not especially troublesome, mainly because his parents also ended up in the gymnasium, where they were able to watch him graduate. He said that while the Class of 1993 can relate to this year’s seniors on one level, he believes the Class of 2020 has had it much harder.
“I think the difference between this year and my year is we were still going to school; life was going on as usual,” Fields said. “Ours was a one-night disruption, theirs was (nearly) three months.”
Graduation is the one rite of passage high school seniors have been able to keep in a spring in which school, sports and prom have not been able to take place, he said.
Porter agrees. Her daughter, Sarah, was co-editor of Rampant Lines, Rose’s student newspaper, which ceased printing due to coronavirus. (Sarah and her fellow student journalists decided to continue their efforts online, posting videos and podcasts on social media during the pandemic.)
“I had a what you would call a normal senior year where she has not,” Porter said.
Still, Porter has tried to remain positive, reminding her daughter that the disappointment does not have to define her.
Sarah said those conversations have helped her to keep this in perspective.
“It’s been nice to have a mom to understand what it’s like since her graduation was a bit different, too,” she said. “It’s been nice for us to have each other through this time.”
In the same way, Anderson and her daughter have acknowledged their shared sorrow. Anderson’s parents, who did not get to see their daughter graduate from high school, are having to watch online today as their oldest grandchild receives her diploma.
“Sometimes life doesn’t go as planned and sometimes it’s disappointing,” Anderson said. “When they can learn to deal with disappointment and move on, that’s a lesson in and of itself. It’s a hard lesson to learn at any time in life.”
Fields thinks that, in time, members of the Class of 2020 will be able to look back on their graduation without thinking of what they missed. A classmate recently shared a video that captured the chaos of the 1993 ceremony, which Fields found to be more surreal than sad.
“I think they’ll be like us,” he said. “This is something they’ll always be able to tell their kids and grandkids that ‘Because of the coronavirus, this was how we had to graduate.’ They’ll have pictures of their masks. They’ll probably laugh about it in 20 years.”