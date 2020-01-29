Greenville parking officials have reworked a parking proposal they hope will improve usage of downtown parking areas.
The plan will be released during an input meeting being held at 6 p.m. today in Sheppard Memorial Library, 530 S. Evans St. A second input session is planned for 1 p.m. on Monday, also at the library.
City officials said details about the new proposal will not be released until the meeting.
The first parking changes presented in August were condemned by business owners and individuals living in the downtown Greenville area.
Most complaints focused on a recommendation to charge a flat parking fee of $15 after 10 p.m. City officials said the flat rate would offset the cost of after-hours private security and parking enforcement.
It also was proposed that the city do away with all free, on-street parking, and increase the existing parking fine from $5 to $20.
Business owners complained the nighttime parking fee would keep people from visiting the downtown area. Parking problems also don’t occur at night but during the daytime hours, they said.
Initially, city officials said they would bring a revised proposal to the public in the fall but the rollout was delayed until now.