The owner of a high school athletic complex wants to withdraw a rezoning request he brought before the Greenville Planning and Zoning Commission last month.
Rich Balot, who developed the John Paul II Catholic High School Athletic Complex, made his withdrawal request on Jan. 13, Chief Planner Chantae Gooby said. However, it fell after the 10-day deadline for submitting such requests, so the planning and zoning commission must approve the withdrawal at its 6 p.m. meeting on Tuesday.
Balot wanted to rezone the property to office-residential (high density multi-family) so the complex would no longer be under the conditions set by the Board of Adjustment when it authorized the construction project.
Ending the conditions would allow Balot to permit local youth teams to use the facilities for practice. Under the current special-use conditions, only the high school and St. Peter’s school teams can use the complex.
Residents of nearby Planter’s Walk, Planter Trail and Quail Ridge neighborhoods opposed the rezoning. They said the conditions set under the special-use permit would help control noise and lighting from the facility.
Staff recommended denying the request, because the surrounding area was residential and having office-residential zoning would be considered spot zoning.
Several planning board members expressed unease with approving spot zoning. Other members questioned if other teams could be permitted to practice without changing the zoning.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda:
- A request by Ark Consulting Group for a preliminary plat for a multi-family development on three lots located on the north side of Fire Tower Road near the road’s intersection with Meeting Place and Kittrell Road. A preliminary plat is a map of a proposed development showing how it will be laid out.
Ark Consulting is proposing a development called “Farrington Trace.” The development will have 774 linear feet of streets. Sidewalks will be built on one side of all streets. There also will be a detention pond for stormwater containment.
The location was the subject of a rezoning request that was protested by neighbors in early 2019. Nearby residents said a multi-family development would add more traffic to a road that had a heavy traffic flow that backs up at certain times of the day.
Fire Tower Road was planned for widening but that project has been delayed for several years because of funding shortfalls in the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Several rezoning requests are on the agenda, including one that seeks to rezone slightly more than 2 acres located at 3180 Charles Boulevard from residential-agricultural to office-residents (high density, multi-family.)