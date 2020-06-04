The Pitt County Board of Commissioners is weighing a 62 percent increase in the county’s household waste fee to fund higher recycling and landfill costs along with repairs to a shuttered landfill.
The commissioners were presented details about the proposed increase at their Wednesday budget workshop. Also during the meeting Sheriff Paula Dance requested funds to hire two additional deputies and the board affirmed its commitment to requiring county employees to wear masks.
The workshops continue today 8 a.m. with presentations from Pitt County Schools and Pitt Community College. The commissioners are meeting remotely and the sessions can be viewed on Suddenlink channel 13 or www.pittcountync.gov/live.
The county’s solid waste and recycling department is self-sustaining, operating mainly off fees collected from households, commercial businesses and individuals and businesses that dispose of waste at the transfer station.
Staff recommended the solid waste and recycling department budget be increased to $14.2 million in the coming fiscal year, an increase of nearly $3.5 million over the current year’s $10.75 million budget. The department incurred losses during the last four fiscal years, reaching $1.2 million in fiscal year 2018-19.
This fiscal year’s loss is expected to be $350,000. It comes after the program was put under the oversight of the county engineer, a dedicated financial services staff member was assigned to the department and other operational changes occurred.
Staff proposes raising the household waste fee from $74 annually to $120 to stop the losses and cover expected spending increases, purchases and repairs. While staff presented the increase as raising the fee from $6.17 a month to $10 a month, the fee is included annually on county property tax bills and collected when that bill is paid. It is not billed monthly.
The household waste fee allows for unlimited disposal of residential trash, including furniture, junk, clothes and anything that isn’t construction or demolition debris. It also covers yard waste, electronics and television disposal and free use of convenient sites.
Staff also proposes raising fees for disposing of construction and demolition, concrete and block, pallets and shingles from between $1 to $2 per ton.
County Manager Scott Elliott said the department is facing major expenses in the coming fiscal year, which begins July 1.
The cap on the county’s closed landfill needs repairs expected to cost $1.2 million.
The replacement of equipment, trucks and containers is expected to cost $935,000 and repairs and maintenance to the transfer station off Allen Road will be an estimated $782,000.
The fee paid to Eastern Carolina Vocational Center for recycle processing is expected to increase by $390,000.
ECVC’s costs are increasing because there are fewer markets accepting recyclables. Many potential recyclables are being discarded because of contamination.
County Engineer Tim Corley said he and John Demary, solid waste and recycling director, are talking with municipal representatives about launching an educational program to decrease contamination. There also has been discussions about limiting items accepted for recycling to limit contamination.
The county’s fee to dispose of trash at a regional landfill in Bertie County also is increasing another $380,000, Elliott said.
Demary said there are few companies accepting tires for disposal. The company the county works with is raising its price by $150,000 annually. Demary said the state, through the fee it collects for tire disposals, typically covers the county’s disposal costs but he worries it won’t cover the $150,000 increase.
The landfill also expects to lose revenue. Barnhill Contracting was purchasing shingles to recycle the petroleum find in them. With worldwide petroleum prices decreasing, recycling isn’t as cost efficient so it won’t purchase as many shingles from the county.
Deputies
Pitt County Manager Scott Elliott is recommending a nearly $14.87 million budget for the sheriff’s office and nearly a $18.6 million budget for the detention center and jail health services.
Sheriff Paula Dance said she kept her requests to a minimum because she recognized the financial constraints brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, she asked for funding for two new deputy positions for the Pitt County Courthouse. Elliott did not include funding for the positions in his recommended budget.
The state Administrative Office of the Courts has added a fifth district court judge to the Pitt County bench and two deputies are needed to provide security, Dance said, and she doesn’t have enough staff to put anyone in the courtroom.
Adding the two positions will cost about $153,600 in salary, benefits, equipment, uniforms and other hiring costs, according to Pitt County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Lee Darnell.
Masking requirements
Tuesday’s meeting ended with an unsuccessful attempt by Republican commissioners to revoke a requirement that county employees wear masks indoors when interacting with people. The requirement was approved with a 6-3 vote during Monday’s Board of Commissioners meeting.
Commissioners Mike Fitzpatrick and Lauren White said multiple county employees have complained about the mandate. They said they had reached out to Greenville officials and were told the city wouldn’t implement a masking requirement.
The requirement supporters wanted Elliott to talk with municipal leaders about having them adopt a similar requirement that all citizens wear masks when in public buildings and locations social distancing couldn’t be used.
White said she talked to officials in several other municipalities and that too are against masking requirements. Fitzpatrick and White didn’t identify who they spoke with.
“I think the employees see this as a punishment at this point,” Fitzpatrick said. “I certainly want everyone to be as safe as possible but making one small group wear a mask isn’t effective.”
Elliott was asked how many employees had approached him with complaints about the policy and he said only one directly spoke to him.
Gallagher said she had received two written complaints and approximately nine verbal complaints.
“I think there have been a good deal of rumblings of discontent,” Gallagher said.
A vote on Fitzpatrick’s motion was blocked when a substitute motion to keep the policy in place was made. It passed 6-3 with Fitzpatrick, Coulson and White voting against it.