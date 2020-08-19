An Ayden Elementary School student who tested positive for COVID-19 posed minimal risk to others at the school due to safety precautions, and the system is not altering its operations as a result, officials said Thursday.
An automated phone call from the school district notified parents Tuesday evening that someone at the school had tested positive. The alert came on the second day of class.
Wednesday was a virtual learning day for students throughout the district, but some in-person learners are slated to be back on school campuses Thursday.
“Anybody that was directly affected was notified personally,” Pitt County Schools Public Information Officer Jennifer Johnson said Wednesday, noting that the district could not release additional information, including whether the case involved a student or staff member.
Pitt County Health Director John Silvernail on Wednesday did confirm that individual was a student who had been in school for one day before family learned of the test result. The student had a COVID test as part of a routine medical appointment, Silvernail said.
The individual was not sick or symptomatic and the department is not aware of any of the child's relatives having COVID-19, Silvernail said. Social distancing and masking was maintained in the classroom. Seven children were in the class, and the child who tested positive is home in isolation. The other children were not tested.
"We consider that a low-risk exposure, and we opted to advise the parents but to not send the other children home in that setting," Silvernail said.
The case at Ayden Elementary is the second reported in the school district since classes resumed this month. Innovation Early College High School, which resumed classes Aug. 8, reported a positive case last week.
State requirements for public schools to open for face-to-face instruction include face coverings, temperature and symptom screenings for anyone entering a school building. In addition, individuals are instructed to remain 6 feet apart.
Ayden Elementary, which has a capacity of about 1,000 students, has 640 enrolled, including some full-time virtual learners, Johnson said. She could not confirm the total number present on Monday and Tuesday but said about 80 staff members were on campus.
There are 186 Ayden Elementary students in Learning Zone A, assigned to attend school on Monday and Tuesday. With students attending on alternate weeks, the average class size is estimated at eight to 10 students.
Johnson said Pitt County Schools does not plan to alter safety precautions as a result of the positive test.
“We feel confident in our processes of screening and of reporting and getting advisement from the health department,” she said. “At this point there’s no reason to make any changes.
“This is why we have processes in place because we understand that there are certainly scenarios where someone may report a positive test or may become symptomatic or someone may become exposed,” Johnson said. “That’s why we have our cleaning protocols, our screening, our testing and our reporting procedures.”
Silvernail more positive cases in the schools are inevitable.
"If you think that there are two cases, two to three cases for every 1,000 folks in Pitt County, the proportions aren't even amongst age brackets, but within the schools, sooner or later, we're gonna have a student or faculty member or staff member that comes in with COVID," he said.
Day care and after-school programs pose a greater challenge for officials working to limit exposure to the virus, Silvernail said. Many children from different schools attend the same after-school programs, so a child exposed to the virus off site could expose classmates when they return.
"I guess that would be where there is some kind of breakdown in their distancing that would allow for a larger cluster across the school districts," Silvernail said. "If there was a child who went to the day care program and was able to expose children from multiple schools that would be a weakness in the cohorting."
The public health department has worked with the child care centers in Pitt County to make sure they follow state guidance, he said. County officials are working with facilities on almost a daily basis.
Parents with questions may contact the school at 746-2121 or the health department at 902-2300.