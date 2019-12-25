When it comes to Santa Claus, today is the “big reveal.” But a few days before Christmas, old St. Nick delivered something that might have made believers out of more than a few skeptics — letters.
Hundreds of them, signed by the Jolly Old Elf, went out to schoolchildren in Pitt County just as they were preparing to head home for Christmas vacation. Handwritten on festive stationery decorated with bright red borders or dotted with snowflakes, the letters were a Christmas wish come true for children like Rylin Branch at W.H. Robinson Elementary School.
“I was kind of surprised that he wrote a letter to me because this is my first time that he ever wrote me a letter back,” she said. “I’m super happy that he did.”
The more than 800 letters from Santa were a gift from the Winterville Parks and Recreation Department. Since 2005, the department has invited local children to drop off letters to Santa at Town Hall. Workers pick up hundreds of pieces of correspondence from students at Chicod, Wintergreen, Robinson, Creekside and Ridgewood elementary schools.
Then dozens of volunteers, all members of the English Honor Society at D.H. Conley High School, spend hours reading mail after school in the “processing center.” Here, they make sure that every letter to Santa is answered with a personal, handwritten reply.
“It beyond their dreams that they are receiving a personal letter from Santa himself,” Robinson second-grade teacher Donna Bell said. “Really they are ecstatic.”
The letters are designed to be part of a conversation, not a confirmation of a child’s gigantic Christmas “order.” Volunteers are instructed never to mention in a letter that Santa will deliver on specific requests.
But when students at Robinson began to share the letters aloud last week, none seemed to notice that Santa wasn’t saying anything about what was in his sack. They were too much in awe over the fact that he wrote back.
He told them that he and Mrs. Claus were doing well and talked about the fun they all have at the North Pole when they are not too busy making toys. (Snowball fights are a popular activity, and Mrs. Claus apparently has quite an arm.)
The letters remind children to stay warm and be good. They congratulate them for accomplishments they mentioned when they wrote to Santa back in November.
Santa told Tyler Young to keep up the good work in school, which turned out to be his favorite part of the letter.
Kay’lee Daniels liked the part where Santa told her his favorite kind of coffee (French vanilla), so she plans on leaving that with his cookies instead of milk.
Latham Williams was simply happy that Santa said he is not getting coal for Christmas because that was the first question the second-grader had posed in his letter.
Bell said that in addition to allowing students to practice their letter-writing skills, the project was the perfect occasion for them to spend time in social studies discussing wants versus needs.
In their letters to Santa, students were instructed to list just a few things they wanted along with some things they need.
“I need socks, shoes and love,” McKenzie Perkins wrote.
Receiving a letter from Santa seemed to have filled at least one of those needs for student Jack-Henry Evans, whose letter to Santa had asked the age-old question “Are you real?”
“My favorite part of the letter was all of it,” Jack-Henry said after reading Santa’s response.
Kalilah Mota liked all of her letter too, from seeing her name in the greeting to the “ho, ho, ho” at the end.
“I felt like he was actually talking to me in real life,” she said.
Bell hopes that the letters will make Christmas seem more real to the children, at least for a few more years.
“That’s just awesome for them to have a little bit more of that innocence,” she said, “that little spark to continue that innocence.”