Pitt County Schools students would have more virtual and less in-person instruction under a proposal to be considered today by the Board of Education.
In a special called meeting at 9 a.m., the board is scheduled to discuss a recommendation to have students attend classes on campus for four days a week instead of five during their alternating weeks of face-to-face instruction. The fifth day would be a districtwide virtual instruction day.
Board of Education Chairwoman Betsy Flanagan said in a telephone interview Thursday that the board is considering making Mondays remote instructional days for all students. Under the proposal, in weeks where a teacher workday has already been scheduled, there would not be an additional all-virtual instruction day, she said.
Pitt County Schools Public Information Officer Jennifer Johnson said the recommendation comes following meetings earlier this week with principals and the Superintendent’s Teacher Advisory Council, which includes a representative from each school in the district.
District 5 Representative Anna Barrett Smith said in a meeting last week that school board members had heard from teachers who say they are overwhelmed.
“Trying to manage the needs of students in front of them, students who are on the computer at the same time, students that are on the computer at night, it is creating a burden that is not sustainable,” Smith said, asking Superintendent Ethan Lenker and other school leaders to develop a plan in response to teachers’ concerns.
Steve Lassiter, assistant superintendent of educational programs and services, told representatives at a school board workshop last week that teachers are working longer hours addressing the needs of face-to-face and virtual learners as well as those of parents who are trying to assist their students at home.
“A couple have shared, ‘I was up until 1 o’clock,’” communicating online with parents, Lassiter said. “Some teachers are struggling to find that balance.”
Lassiter said teachers and principals reported that the first week of school, which included one day of remote learning for all students, allowed teachers time to plan and prepare for the next days of face-to-face and virtual instruction.
He reminded board members that the district had considered creating an academic calendar with one day each week of remote learning for all students but had not pursued the idea because of concerns over the effect on families.
“The reason we moved away from it was parents were already on an alternating schedule and then to throw in a day where they would have to find additional child care during their regular week would be challenging,” Lassiter said.
Tina Williams, whose son, Corbett, is attending his first full week of face-to-face instruction this week, said exchanging one of the on-campus learning days for a virtual day would be hard on parents and students.
“I understand totally that teachers need that extra time,” she said. “They’re stretched thin, beyond thin at this point, trying to juggle so many aspects of their job. But then you’ve got kids that are struggling tremendously at home during remote week, and then you’re going to add another day of remote. … It’s definitely going to put the kids further behind.”
Williams, who works full-time, has to pay for staff to come to her home to help care for Corbett, a J.H. Rose High School sophomore who has autism, when he is not in school.
“Going remote is extremely difficult for him,” Williams said. “We’ve been home since March. He wants to go to school every day.”
Learners with special needs can be exempt from having to alternate weeks of attendance. But Williams has hesitated to pursue that option for her son out of a concern he would struggle to make the adjustment from full-time attendance in the event that the state or county transitioned into an all-virtual format.
Last week, Pitt County Schools had an estimated 12,000 students attending school on campus on alternating weeks. About 11,200 full-time learners were utilizing virtual instruction only.
Flanagan said she wants the school district to consider whether the current face-to-face enrollment rate would allow those learners to be on campus each week.
“We do know that it is going to be possible in some locations,” she said, adding that school officials are evaluating attendance numbers to determine which schools would have the capacity to host all in-person learners full time. “If we move forward with adding a virtual day every week, we need to make this happen to help parents out with their schedules as well.
“By and large, parents are contacting us saying, ‘Please don’t do this. We want to have every single day in the classroom,’” Flanagan said. “So we respect that, and we want to have students back in the classroom as much as possible. But we also understand that our teachers are carrying a heavy burden right now.”
Lauren Piner, president of the Pitt County Association of Educators, said that even veteran teachers “are having to recreate the wheel,” to meet the needs of both groups of students.
Piner, a social studies teacher at South Central High School, said teachers at smaller schools and those who are the only teachers at their schools offering a particular subject have no opportunity to divide the work of virtual and classroom instruction.
“Unfortunately, not all classes in all schools were able to separate where one group of teachers was virtual and the group was face to face,” she said. “All of us are trying to recreate all of our lessons and all of our assignments for an online format so that when our students, whether they’re 100 percent virtual or they’re on their off (campus) week, they can access it, and it’s still as engaging as it would be in the classroom.
“Every single teacher that I’ve spoken to, whether they’re a (PCAE) member or not, when we proposed this idea (of an additional virtual day) said that would literally be life-changing.”
Kylene Dibble, executive director of Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County, said the nonprofit public education advocacy group is hearing from both sides on the issue.
“I think a schedule change could certainly be a challenge for everyone,” she said, “and at the same time, there is no way to know the best way to go to school in a pandemic until we try it.
“So as challenging as it might be, we must remember for the first time ever we are going to school in a pandemic,” Dibble said. “Ideal situations might not exist, so we have to make the best situation that we possibly can.”
The Pitt County Board of Education will have a special called meeting at 9 a.m. today in the third-floor board room at 1717 W. Fifth St. Due to distancing requirements, the meeting is not open for the public to attend but can be viewed at http://go.pittschools.org/livestream1.