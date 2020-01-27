The Pitt County Board of Education discussed checks and balances in the open enrollment system as it relates to athletic competition at its Monday work session.
Open enrollment allows students to request to be reassigned to another school in the Pitt County district. Currently, all high schools except D.H. Conley participate. Conley has taken part in the past, but now is over capacity.
If a student uses open enrollment to transfer to Conley, J.H. Rose or South Central high schools, they cannot play sports for one year. This does not apply to rising ninth-graders.
Some athletes try to get around the waiting period by moving to another attendance area or requesting an appeal hearing with the school board.
“I have never promoted open enrollment with athletics because we have these types of conflicts,” Athletics Director Ron Butler said. “We try to get everybody to follow the rules but anytime you keep score there’s someone who won’t follow the rules.”
Pitt County Schools has several excellent schools, which increases competition, according to Board Member Worth Forbes. Several parents have approached him alleging that athletes have moved to be in a different attendance area but the moves were not “bona fide.”
According to the N.C. High School Athletic Association, a move is bona fide if three criteria are met:
- The original residence must be abandoned as a residence and must not be used as a residence by any member of the family.
- The entire family must move and take with them household goods and furniture.
- The change must be made with the intent that it is permanent.
Forbes worried that some individuals within the school system were not familiar enough with the eligibility requirements as they related to moves.
“I think folks need a review on looking at eligibility sheets because if a kid is playing and not eligible, there could be consequences for the school and the kids on the team,” Forbes said.
Every athletic director in the county is familiar with the eligibility requirements, Butler said. He added that he personally bought a copy of the N.C. High School Athletic Association rules to each one.
“The principals and the counselors know the rules,” Superintendent Ethan Lenker said. “As soon as they find out a student is open enrollment, they ask if they plan to play sports and show them the policy. … We can definitely reiterate the eligibility requirements with coaches and principals.”
The problem is not new, according to Vice Chairwoman Melinda Fagundus.
“We’ve seen hearings for people who aren’t in open enrollment and have an address where they don’t live,” she said. “The problem is not new. It’s just done a different way now.”
Chairwoman Betsy Flanagan asked if the district’s sit-out rule was an adequate response to allowing open enrollment and if other districts had different responses.
“Most don’t have an open enrollment policy,” Butler said. “Most (districts) take the route that if you take open enrollment you sit out 365 (days) with no appeals.”
Flanagan asked if the mandatory waiting period should apply to rising freshmen as well.
Some eighth graders have several people talk to them or their parents about changing school attendance areas, according to Butler.
“To be honest, I think most ADs would get rid of open enrollment completely or start (the moratorium) from sixth grade,” he said.
No action was taken on the issue.
In other news, the board:
- Received updates on the 2020-21 open enrollment list, the 2020-21 draft academic calendar and the active capital projects list.
- Learned more about a session law that will require a policy to be revised. The session law increases the number of people who are considered mandatory reporters to include volunteers and contractors. It also requires staff who work with students to receive two hours of training related to human trafficking every two years, starting 2020-21.
- Received a budget update. The General Assembly still has not passed a budget for 2019-20. The school board will have to pass a budget amendment in February as a result.