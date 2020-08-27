The Pitt County Board of Education on Thursday voted to have schools continue classes on campus despite the county’s health director’s recommendation to temporarily suspend that instruction.
In a special called meeting, the board voted 7-2 to “stay the course,” following the reading of a letter from Pitt County Health Director John Silvernail that addressed an increase in cases of COVID-19 in the county.
“In the past, we discussed that a percent positivity rate of 10 percent or greater might be indication to suspend in person instruction in Pitt County Schools,” reads the Aug. 26 letter, which indicated the rate has recently risen from 7 percent to 11 percent. “I think it would be prudent to suspend in-person learning for a period of time to allow these numbers to return to their previous levels.”
Silvernail suggested that students not attend classes on campus for four weeks but said it could take longer for the county’s infection rate to return to previous levels.
The reading of his letter followed a report by Public Information Officer Jennifer Johnson that indicated the school district has had 10 cases in as many schools since classes resumed earlier this month. About 12,000 of the district’s 23,395 students are attending classes on campus, compared with 11,243 full-time virtual learners.
Most board members said the benefit of allowing students a chance to attend school outweighs the potential risk of contracting the virus.
“In a community where the percent positivity rate is about 10 percent, our percent positivity rate within our schools is fractional,” Chairwoman Betsy Flanagan said. “… I really feel strongly that until I see some data that indicates that we have a problem within our schools that we need to stay the course.”
District 7 Representative Caroline Doherty, who led the motion to follow Silvernail’s recommendation, disagreed.
“We have been relying on him from the beginning of the pandemic, very closely,” she said. “He’s given us excellent advice and assistance and I can’t see any reason to ignore his advice now that we’re facing a pretty big COVID storm.
“We’re in a COVID storm induced by college students,” Doherty said. “This is not unique to Pitt County. This is not unique to ECU.”
Silvernail’s letter indicated a student teacher from ECU who has been working in the school system has recently tested positive for COVID-19. Superintendent Ethan Lenker told the school board that two ECU interns had been working in the district but said they were no longer allowed on campus due to the number of COVID-19 infections reported at ECU.
Citing a 12.2 percent infection rate in Pitt County on Thursday, Doherty said that is the fifth highest rate among North Carolina’s 100 counties, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services.
“Montgomery County, Robeson County and Hertford County all have higher rates than us, and there school systems are all-virtual only,” she said.
District 6 Representative Worth Forbes said that while he respects Silvernail, he believes the safety procedures the school system has implemented appear to be adequate.
“I’ve heard from parents, I’ve heard from students and I’ve heard from principals, and the ones that I have heard from are very satisfied with what we’re doing,” he said. “… What are we doing to our students when we pull them out of face-to-face contact with the teachers?”
Board members Melinda Fagundus, Tracy Everette-Lenz, Amy Cole, Anna Barrett Smith and Benjie Forrest voted with Forbes and Flanagan to maintain on-campus instruction. Mary Blount Williams, the only board member to vote in July to begin the school year virtually, voted with Doherty to move to online instruction only for a minimum of four weeks.
Several board members said they had received a barrage of phone calls, emails and text messages from parents thanking them for allowing students to attend classes in person on alternating weeks and asking the district to continue face-to-face instruction. Some said they had already received complaints from parents who were struggling with virtual instruction.
At one point, more than 1,400 people were viewing the two-hour meeting, which was live-streamed on the school district’s YouTube channel.