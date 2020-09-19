Pitt County Schools has reported six new cases of COVID-19 since Sept. 11, according to a report released on Friday.
The number of new positive cases is higher than the number from the last reporting period, Sept. 4-10. The last reporting period included three school days, compared with four days of on-campus attendance in the report for Sept. 11-17. Mondays now are remote learning days for all students.
The new cases bring the total number of confirmed school-affected cases to 33 in the district since classes started last month. Pitt County Schools officials have said there is no evidence of school transmission. The district’s COVID-19 data does not include recovery estimates.
Friday’s report indicated that school-affected cases, defined as a person recently present in a school building within 6 feet of others for more than 15 minutes, represent .04 percent of the on-campus population of students and employees.
While the number of full-time virtual learners had eclipsed the number of student attending classes on campus by Sept. 10, those numbers have shifted. As of Sept. 17, students attending classes on campus account for more of the district’s enrollment, although enrollment is essentially evenly divided between in-person and virtual learners.
Of the district’s total enrollment of 23,162, 11,617 students attend classes on campus part-time, while another 11,545 are full-time virtual learners.
The school system reported its first case of COVID-19 on Aug. 12 at Innovation Early College High School, which meets on the campus of East Carolina University. Three additional cases were reported Aug. 17-21. Eleven new cases were reported Aug. 24-27 and eight new cases from Aug. 28-Sept. 3.
Last month, cases were confirmed at Ayden, Belvoir, Northwest and W.H. Robinson elementary schools, Ayden and Wellcome middle schools, J.H. Rose and D.H. Conley high schools and Chicod and Grifton (K-8) schools.
Uupdates do not include a listing of schools where cases have been reported and do not specify whether new cases involve students or staff members.
Weekly school district data is slated to be updated by noon Fridays and can be found at bit.ly/PCSCovidData.