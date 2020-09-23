Pitt County Schools employees, including bus drivers and cafeteria workers, could receive a bonus next month under a provision being considered by the school board.
A $287 million 2020-21 budget, which the Board of Education is expected to vote on in October, will include proposed funding for a one-time bonus for non-certified employees. The $350 bonus matches the state-approved rate for teachers and instructional support personnel.
District 3 Representative Mary Blount Williams, who advocated for raises for classified employees in last year’s budget, led the effort to give them the bonus that state legislators had considered but not approved in June.
Pitt County Schools Chief Financial Officer Debra Baggett told the board that the budget resolution already included $400,000 that the district had anticipated it would need to give classified employees a pay increase.
“We had budgeted for a classified pay raise of 2.5 percent in thoughts that the General Assembly may do that,” Baggett said. “(The amendment) never passed, so those funds are sitting in the budget but were never spent.”
Although there was no action taken at Monday’s board workshop, District 7 Representative Caroline Doherty expressed support for using those funds as intended.
“Clearly the legislature thought that this was something that was important. It just never got passed,” she said. “We have the money set aside for the purpose of that, so I think we can get it done in October.”
Baggett said that in previous years, bonuses for teachers and principals had been based on student scores on standardized tests. Because those such tests were not administered in the spring when schools across the nation were shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, principals will receive the same bonus as last school year.
The budget, about $10 million more than the school district’s 2019-20 budget, includes about $3.8 million in coronavirus relief funding that is available until the end of 2020.
So far, the district has spent nearly $2.3 million of the funding on such items as computers and devices for students and staff (about $625,000), wireless internet services (about $190,000) and school nutrition (about $765,000).
Relief funding is not the only way that COVID-19 has affected the budget. The district saw a cost savings of about $1.6 million last spring when students were sent home to learn.
“As you’re all aware, last year was not a typical school year,” Baggett said. “When everything shut down, that impacted our finances in a lot of different ways.”
The district saw a decline in expenses in several areas, including lower transportation and utilities costs. There also was a savings of $350,000 from not having to hire substitute teachers beginning in mid-March.
The budget includes a projected $29.8 million in federal funding and $157.2 million in state funding, although a state budget has not yet been passed. Seventeen percent of the budget, or $48.9 million, is from local funding. The county’s appropriations, which include $41.1 million in operations funding and $1 million in capital funding, places Pitt County on average with other counties in the state in per-pupil spending.
Baggett said Pitt County ranks 52nd out of the state’s 100 counties in terms of appropriations per student.
Also at Monday’s workshop, the board learned about an estimated $206 million in construction needs projected over the next 10 years in the school district. Assistant Superintendent of Operations Matt Johnson and Director of Facilities Aaron Errickson presented the facility needs survey that the Department of Public Instruction requires school systems to submit every five years.
According to the 455-page report, Pitt County Schools is projected to grow by about 1,200 students in the next 10 years while operating facilities built as early as 1929.
The survey’s five-year plan calls for changes including: replacing an A.G. Cox Middle School classroom, office and media center building constructed in 1936, as well as classroom additions at Creekside, Eastern, Elmhurst and Ridgewood elementary schools, Hope Middle School and D.H. Conley High School.
It also includes proposed renovations for Conley, North Pitt High, W.H. Robinson Elementary and Grifton and Pactolus schools, along with fire alarm upgrades at more than half a dozen schools.