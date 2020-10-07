The Pitt County Board of Education on Monday approved a $287 million 2020-21 budget resolution which includes a bonus for Pitt County Schools workers.
The budget includes a one-time, $350 bonus for non-certified employees, including bus drivers and cafeteria workers, matching the state-approved rate for teachers and instructional support personnel.
The budget includes a projected $29.8 million in federal funding and $157.2 million in state funding, although a state budget has not yet been passed. Seventeen percent of the budget, or $48.9 million, is from local funding.
Salaries and benefits make up more than 70 percent of the operating expenditures.
The budget includes $1 million in repairs for C.M. Eppes Middle School, which was damaged in a hurricane and subsequent storms in August, forcing numerous classrooms to be closed. It also includes $200,000 for a new media center at A.G. Cox Middle School.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the board approved a facility needs survey that the Department of Public Instruction requires school systems to submit every five years. The report details $91 million in construction needs projected over the next five years in the school district.