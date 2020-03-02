Pitt County Schools
The school system will have an early-release day on March 10. Schools will be dismissed three hours earlier than the regularly scheduled time. Parent-teacher conferences for parents of high school students will be scheduled.
Oakwood
A variety show will be held from 9-11 a.m. Friday.
School will be dismissed early Friday.
St. Peter
School will operate on a two-hour delay today.
Students will attend school for a half day on March 13 to make up for time missed due to weather.
Trinity
A Parent Teacher Fellowship meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday.
