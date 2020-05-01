Pitt County Schools is working on its first remote learning assessment more than six weeks after schools closed their doors due to coronavirus.
The school system received more than 2,300 responses in the first two days of releasing a survey to invite parent feedback on their experiences with remote instruction.
“Having that feedback is very important to us to understand what’s working well, what’s not working well,” Pitt County Board of Education Chairwoman Betsy Flanagan said of the survey, released Monday.
“When the survey started getting put together, we didn’t know if we would be going back to school or not,” she said. “I think now it may be even more important.”
The anonymous survey, being conducted in partnership with East Carolina University, continues through May 10. It asks parents to evaluate the level of difficulty of their student’s instruction, along with their degree of satisfaction with Pitt County Schools’ responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had actually talked about and heard parents who had a range of responses to online learning from, ‘We love it, it’s great’ …. to ‘This is very frustrating to try to juggle with my everyday activities,’” Public Information Officer Jennifer Johnson said. “We had such a wide range of what we’re hearing that we thought we really want to know how it’s going.”
Beyond remote learning, the survey asks about the school system’s meal service and its communication with families during the pandemic. It also invites parents to rate their stress level and the stress level of their children at this time.
“We recognize that each student’s academic success is a partnership between the student, their family and their school,” Flanagan said. “That look and feel of that partnership has changed in ways that none of us could have ever imagined over these last six to seven weeks, and it is important to understand how the needs of each partner has changed so that we can all re-position ourselves to facilitate each student’s success.”
Surveys are available on the school system’s website at pitt.k12.nc.us or at https://tinyurl.com/u4nx5jd. Spanish translations of the questions are available. Printed surveys are being made available on buses making meal deliveries to children.