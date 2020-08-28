More than 4,000 new laptops are expected to be distributed to Pitt County Schools students next week amid a nationwide shortage of computers needed for online learning.
Director of Digital Learning Tim DeCresie said 4,300 Chromebooks that the school district had hoped to receive Thursday should arrive Monday. Those computers, along with about 300 iPads received this week, are scheduled be configured and delivered to schools next week. The shipment of an additional 1,800 iPads has been delayed and may arrive as late as Oct. 2.
The devices will be distributed to students to use for remote instruction. Most county students have been engaged distance learning, either full time or part-time, since schools reopened Aug. 16.
“For the most part, we have very good news,” DeCresie told members of the Board of Education at a work session earlier this week. “I think I think we’re in a good place, especially compared to where maybe the rest of the country is.”
The Associated Press reported last week that schools across the nation are facing delays of up to several months in getting computer equipment. The world’s three biggest computer companies, Lenovo, HP and Dell, have reported a shortage of nearly 5 million laptops.
Already, Pitt County Schools has distributed nearly 14,000 computers as part of its initiative to offer one-to-one technology to every student. More than 40 percent of the district’s estimated 23,000 students are not attending classes on campus. Most students who receive face-to-face instruction go to school every other week, receiving virtual instruction on alternating weeks.
As of Aug. 24, 1,120 students had elected to use their own computers rather than school-issued devices. Another 8,422 students had not signed the school system’s student device agreement, making it unclear how many additional students might intend to use personal computers. Schools do not issue computers without having parents and students sign agreements regarding use of and care for the devices.
“That’s how many kids have not turned in a piece of paper,” DeCresie said in a telephone interview after the meeting. “It doesn’t mean there are 8,400 kids that are not working.”
Schools are working to contact students who have not yet signed on for online instruction.
Getting computers into the hands of students is one part of the equation for the school system, which is also looking for ways to address issues with internet access.
Pitt County Schools Director of Technology Jeff Smith said the district has invested $170,000 in purchasing more than 650 Kajeet hotspots, devices which provide portable internet connectivity. As of Aug. 21, 350 of those had been allocated.
Smith said that for remote areas without internet access or reliable cell phone service, hotspots would not be effective. But his department is testing a new idea that could bring access to so-called internet deserts.
The recently constructed mobile Student Wifi Hotspot has a range of 200 to 300 feet, about 10 times the range of a hotspot designed for home use.
“This really came about when we were thinking about putting Wi-Fi on buses and parking buses in neighborhoods because that’s what a lot of districts were talking about doing,” Smith said in an interview. “We like the idea of something that could be moved, but we needed to find a different platform than the buses.”
The self-contained mobile hotspot, which is equipped with two antennas and is operated on battery and solar power, is based on a model used in Louisa County Public Schools in Virginia. But the local model features a commercial-grade access point designed for outdoor use. It can accommodate about 30 users at a time.
“The idea is to be able to tow it somewhere in our community, whether it be a fire station, a church, something like that,” Smith said. “(It would be) a place that students could come and as long as they’re within 200 or 300 feet of that trailer, their devices that they got from Pitt County Schools would log on automatically.”
If the mobile unit, which cost about $2,000 to build, is successful, Smith hopes high school construction students could assist in building additional units that could be deployed to help provide internet access in areas where it is needed.
“Really what we’re trying to do is just provide as many avenues as possible for students to get access,” he said, adding that one-to-one technology means that students should continue using computers in and out of the classroom in the coming years.
“We have to start thinking about it as part of the education,” he said. “Having that connectivity is something that is going to be essential for education.”