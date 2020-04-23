Officials with Pitt County Schools are considering a $700,000 reduction in their funding request to county government in anticipation of budgeting challenges due to the COVID-19.
Finance Officer Debra Baggett told Pitt County Board of Education members during their monthly workshop on Monday that local funds make up close to $46 million in the latest proposal for the system’s 2020-21 budget.
Approximately $42.4 million will be requested from county appropriations. The rest will come from sources including rental fees, fines and forfeitures and traffic violation revenues.
She said next year’s top three operating budget expenditures are expected to be: facility operations (about $11 million, or 25 percent), employee supplements (about $8, million, or 18 percent), and non-instructional support (about $7 million, or 14.5 percent.)
Baggett said that 56 percent of the budget will go to instructional programs and 44 percent to support services.
She said the request had included a $2.5 million increase over last year’s county appropriation, but some of the requested money will be put off because of revenue shortfalls the virus is expected to create.
Instead, it seeks an additional $1.8 million for “fixed cost increases,” which includes a 3 percent increase in teacher pay supplements and a slight increase in benefits. The money will be needed if the General Assembly passes a state budget that includes an increase in teacher salaries.
Funds for counselors and social workers and additional flood insurance will be put on hold for at least a year, Superintendent Ethan Lenker said.
“After talking with the county manager and other superintendents, and listening to budget constraints at the state level, I think it would be in our best interest to let the county know these are still things we need to be looking at moving forward, but at this point I don’t think it is in our best interest to request this money. We need to put this on hold for at least one year, until we see where everything shakes out with the budget,” he said.
“We won’t actually have a budget in place until the General Assembly does the budget” Lenker said. “So, if we want to come back in and do a Teaching Fellows Program, we’ll figure out how to do that locally — for the time being. For flood insurance — if we have to dip into the fund balance for one year, until we see what that looks like. At this point I think it would be good stewards for Pitt County Schools not to ask for expansion on these items this year.”
Capital requests
Capital requests include money for renovations at A.G. Cox Middle School, electrical and paving repairs at Ayden, school bus camera systems, alarm systems at five schools, alarm system upgrades at four schools, generators at four schools, heating and air and electrical upgrades at Wahl Coates Elementary and an electrical upgrade at Wellcome Middle. The total capital funding request comes to almost $19 million.
Baggett said she knows all the projects can’t be completed, but said she hopes some of the projects will be funded.
Board Member Benjie Forrest asked about money the county should receive from the Federal CARES Act. The Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act was signed into law March 27, providing $2 trillion in economic relief.
“What kind of monies can we look for?” Forrest asked. “Are the school systems going to be able to take a percentage of what the states get? How do we know how our total will be?”
Lenker said they were informed last week the school system should receive about $8 million dollars.
Baggett said they are expecting to receive the money in June, and will have a year and a half to spend it.
“The money can be used for instructional programs and many different types of things,” Lenker said. “We don’t need to be doing a lot stuff until we figure out how to use this money.”
Forrest asked if there would be strings attached, “or, is it to plug whatever holes we have due to the coronavirus?”
“Not to be too negative, but there are always strings attached,” Lenker said.
He said funds can be used for any activity for authorized for Elementary and Secondary Education Act programs, Individuals with Disabilities Educational Act programs, Career and Technical Education programs and any coordination of the coronavirus efforts between the local education authority and local government, and resources at the school level.
“There are a whole lot of different options that we can use it for,” Lenker said. “We do have to come up with a budget over the next two months for that money, then bring that back at some point for approval during the summer. We can use the money for training and sanitation supplies. We can get ahead of the toilet paper [shortage] and order a bunch of that.”
Board member Tracy Everette-Lenz asked Lenker if he knew if the funds could be used toward the counselor positions. “I am just concerned that given the whole COVID-19 experience, there is a lot of trauma for our families and our students,” she said.
Lenker said her the money could be used for counseling, but, “the biggest thing with this money, is that it is supposed to be spent in 15 months. It has to be encumbered by September 2021.”
State funds
Also, as part of COVID-19 relief, Pitt County Schools will receive $908,000 from the state government.
Baggett said the $908,000 can be used to supplement any of the programs, like child nutrition, meal service delivery or transportation, “like the buses out delivering those meals,” she said.
“It can be used for sanitation — going back in and cleaning up behind, before we reopen — anything like that. At this point we are going to monitor where those dollars are needed most. For instance, with the child nutrition, it might depend on the amount of meals you serve, versus the amount of reimbursements you get,” she said.
The money is part of a total $4.6 million increase in revenue expected for the 2019-2020 year. Other sources contributing to the increase in revenue were additional state money, federal money, local money and special grants.
This increase will appear as a budget amendment to be approved at the May 4 Board of Education meeting, and will bring this year’s total budget to $282 million.