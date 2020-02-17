An East Carolina University trustee censured by the UNC Board of Governors earlier this month because of interactions with a potential student government candidate has resigned.
Robert "Robbie" Moore submitted his resignation letter to N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore on Monday. Along with expressing his hopes for ECU’s future, Robert Moore tells the speaker “I would also like to wish you the very best of luck in your continued pursuit of the position of chancellor at East Carolina University.”
The Daily Reflector also received a memo Speaker Moore sent Monday to Reps. Kelly Hastings, R-Gaston and John Fraley, R-Iredell, co-chairman of the House Committee on Education-Universities, saying he was permitting the committee to meet “as often as necessary” before April 28 to investigate circumstances around Robert Moore and the governance of ECU’s Board of Trustees.
It’s unclear if the speaker’s letter was sent before or after Moore’s resignation.
“When I agreed to accept your appointment to East Carolina Board of Trustees it was with the understanding that I had a dedication to my family and businesses that would dictate the time that I could spend as a trustee,” Robert Moore wrote. “The events over the last month have given me the opportunity to reflect on that and I have decided I will be resigning from my position as a trustee, effective immediately. This does not in any way change my passion and desire for all things ECU. I am forever a loyal and dedicated Pirate."
Speaker Moore, no relation to Robert Moore, accepted his resignation.
“The speaker and House lawmakers remain focused on helping the university fulfill its core educational mission to serve students and stakeholders throughout eastern North Carolina,” said a spokesman for Speaker Moore. The spokesman told another news outlet that Speaker Moore is seeking re-election to the state House “and is focused on serving higher education students and campuses through his position in the General Assembly.”
Moore did not return messages seeking further comment. The speaker's office did not reply further after its initial response.
Robert Moore and Trustee Phil Lewis were brought before the UNC Board of Governors on Feb. 7 after complaints emerged that they were attempting to influence the upcoming ECU Student Government Association elections by offering financing and other support to a potential candidate for SGA president.
The would-be candidate, who withdrew from spring semester classes after meeting with Lewis and Moore in January, recorded the meeting, which featured repeated criticism of current SGA President Colin Johnson and his decision to back current board Chairman Vern Davenport after reportedly promising to back new trustee Angela Moss for the position.
Lewis, who was appointed by the Board of Governors, resigned before a vote to remove him from the seat was taken.
The governors could not remove Moore, because he was appointed by the N.C. House of Representatives at Speaker Moore’s recommendation. As part of his censure, any vote he would have cast between now and Sept. 30 would not have been counted.
Vern Davenport, chairman of the ECU Board of Trustees, said Moore's resignation brought a "governance issue" to a conclusion.
"I’m thankful that the process with the UNC Board of Governors and the N.C. General Assembly has concluded and the ECU Board of Trustees can get back to work without distraction," Davenport said in a written statement. "We have much to do in the coming months, including finding the next leader of our university. I look forward to working with the ECU Board of Trustees and Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson this spring as the chancellor search process continues.”
In his letter to Reps. Farley and Hastings, Speaker Moore asked the Education-Universities committee examine four areas:
- The conduct of trustees appointed by the House of Representatives, specifically Robert Moore.
- The options to remove or otherwise discipline members of the Board of Trustees appointed by the House.
- Determine if Robert Moore’s conduct justified removal for ECU’s board.
- Recommend legislative changes to “further the effective governance and oversight” of ECU’s Board of Trustees.
Speaker Moore said in the memo the committee’s report should be submitted no later than April 28, when the General Assembly reconvenes.
“East Carolina University is an absolutely crucial institution for the educational, medical and economic needs of this state, and it requires effective and ethical governance at all times,” Speaker Moore wrote.
