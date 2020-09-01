Traveling from Pantego on Sunday, we witnessed one church at dismissal time with no masks worn by anybody. Just a little further down we stopped for gas. Again, no masks on anyone (but us) inside the store, including employees. No sign or request was posted on the door either. Look for major outbreak of COVID-19 in Beaufort County!
Isn’t about time for The Daily Reflector to change its name? I’m thinking we should call it the “Almost Daily Reflector”.
Please tell me that Trick or Treat is not going virtual this year. Asking for a devilish friend. If it’s live, at least everyone will be wearing a mask.
BYH Pitt County Board of Education. So glad you continue to offer my kids a chance to go to school. Thank you!
Bless our hearts! It is truly alarming to live in a country where police and gun-loving-types can complain about their safety yet endorse a candidate and a party which are absolutely opposed to any form of gun control. Fewer guns, yes even legal guns in citizens’ hands, would mean fewer tragedies and less fear of gun violence for all.
Bless your heart to the thousands and thousands of young aspiring athletes that now will be able to ply their trade at the new beautiful John Paul II athletic grounds over the years. A facility like this is definitely an improvement for the Greenville area and much appreciated. Thanks for bringing this great facility to fruition.
BYH to Black Lives Matter. BYH to peaceful protest that address positive solutions and examples. Looting, rioting and destruction of personal property doesn’t get my attention
BYH if the JPII neighbors can’t be reasonable, I suggest they move to Meeting Place on Fire Tower. Then they will really have something to complain about, as another apartment complex is being built on the busiest small street in Greenville. I myself will avoid those two blocks on Fire Tower. Now that approval by the city was one of the worst ever!
Looks like college football has been hijacked by politics and social causes. I’m thinking we may have killed the goose who laid the golden egg. In our race to justice let’s stop all college athletics in the name of equality. No winners, no losers! Utopia awaits us.
BYH Pitt County School Board for voting to continue classes, yet it’s not safe enough for you to meet face to face?
No BYH to the Reflector’s front page picture of a Trump flag. Really? This right-wing leaning rag of a paper doesn’t even bother to pretend to be neutral any more. So sad.
I miss seeing the lovely DOT wildflower displays along U.S. 264 Bypass. I hope they are back in 2021.
