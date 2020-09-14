The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from Aug. 13-19.
Meghan C. Gould, Keith Richard Gould Jr. to Truist Bank $128,768
William M. White, Amy A. White to Carrington Mortgage Services LLC $118,742
Darren Hinson, Sarah C. Hinson to Quicken Loans LLC $135,000
Martin Justafort, Jennifer R. Justafort to loandepot.com LLC $192,100
A. Elks Construction Inc. to Select Bank & Trust Company $744,970
William McKeel, Jessica Carraway to State Employees’ Credit Union $119,000
Crystal Kite to AmeriHome Mortgage Company LLC $187,849
Todd Daniel VanMiddlesworth, Madeleine Marie VanMiddlesworth to Wells Fargo Bank NA $178,000
Rocky Russell Builders Inc. to W.G. Blount & Sons Farms LLC $208,400
Rocky Russell Builders Inc. to W.G. Blount & Sons Farms LLC $207,300
Rocky Russell Builders Inc. to W.G. Blount & Sons Farms LLC $202,700
Joshua Patton to PrimeLending, A PlainsCapital Company $202,500
Amelia Nakita Moore, Lisa Lavett Moore to GSF Mortgage Corporation $145,255
Jedediah Smith, Heather Smith to On Q Financial Inc. $191,200
Wardell Smith Jr., Towanna Y.H. Smith to State Employees’ Credit Union $200,000
Kenneth R. Terry Jr., Carol Terry to State Employees’ Credit Union $106,000
John Cayton, Chena Cayton to State Employees’ Credit Union $163,000
The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from Aug. 6-12.
Trent Kemp, Cynthia Kemp to USAA Federal Savings Bank $194,000
Henry Short to New Day Financial LLC $175,870
Bella Homes LLC to First Bank $512,000
Wendy R. Singleton (f/k/a Wendy R. Holmes), Charles Anthony Singleton to Allegacy Federal Credit Union $239,000
Zachary M. Cutlip, Kristin K. Cutlip to Movement Mortgage LLC $285,000
Adam Richard Zipf, Jillana Paige Lamm to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $240,000
John L. Berry Jr., Kellie K. Berry to Towne Mortgage $123,300
Cahenree I. James, Tia I. James to State Employees’ Credit Union $300,000
Neveen B. Morales, James A. Morales to Bank of America NA $267,500
Randall L. Hartsell, Brittany Nicole Hartsell to Quicken Loans LLC $322,975
Amber Shivers to State Employees’ Credit Union $115,000
Jillian P. Williams, Jonathan T. Williams to TowneBank Mortgage $294,500
Greenville Montessori School to First Bank $3,000,000
Tammy Davenport to Ameris Bank $226,551
Thomas C. Morse, Heather L. Morse to RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation $184,950
Franklin Todd Howell to Alcova Mortgage LLC $129,700
GNC Enterprises LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $135,750