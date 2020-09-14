The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed Aug. 24-27 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
1st Priority Towing & Transport LLC, agent Bobby Bullock-Jones, 401 Hasting St., Tarboro.
Airtech Industries LLC, agent Stephen Mace, 2029 U.S. Highway 13 North, Farmville.
Alfordable Living LLC, agent Celena Alford, 1990 Hyde Drive Apt. G, Greenville.
All Motor Works LLC, agent La’djuan Alston Sr., 372 Pine Cone St., Snow Hill.
Ampedup Inc., nonprofit, agent Anthony Daniels, 3820 S. Main St., Farmville.
Ashley Billing Services LLC, agent Randy Wong, 1933 B. Stokes Road, Greenville.
Ayni Yola Inc., nonprofit, agent Marleni Vilca-Paul, 2404 Charles Blvd. Ste. H, Greenville.
Bear Grass Carriers LLC, agent Tina Satchel, 1674 W. Bear Grass Road, Williamston.
Black Rock Fuel & Food LLC, agent Hassan Almasoudi, 2619 U.S. Highway 17 North, Merry Hill.
BNB Automotive Group LLC, agent Jereesha Higgs, 2720 Meridian Drive Apt. #2, Greenville.
Bryanna’s Exquisite Treats LLC, agent Bryanna Morning, 793 Old New Bern Road, Chocowinity.
CampKidz LLC, agent Crystal Williams Sessoms, 255 Ridgewood Road, Tarboro.
Cardinal Chronicles LLC, agent Zachary Jamison Allen, 2309 E. 10th St. Apt. 3203-C, Greenville.
Chance Transportation LLC, agent Derrick Chance, 329 Herron St., Rocky Mount.
Cherrie Maye Blossom Event Center LLC, agent Tula Maye Garris, 3013 Ellsworth Drive, Greenville.
Creekside Produce LLC, agent Richard C. Anderson Jr., 179 N.C. Highway 97 East, Tarboro.
Da Crib LLC, agent Demetris D. Cherry, 626 Kara Court, Greenville.
Da-Queen’s Home LLC, agent Ngozi Mary Ngwadom, 1400 W. Mount Drive, Rocky Mount.
Dozier Barber Shop LLC, agent Taneka Peaches, 210 N. Howard Circle, Tarboro.
DQHQ Home Rentals LLC, agent Daphine Higgs, 100 Windermere Circle Unit 2B, Tarboro.
Ebautos Auto Group Inc., agent Emmanuel Bautista Abreu, 1210 Mumford Road, Greenville.
Edan Noir Images LLC, agent Lakeitsha R. Black, 1100 Edmondson Ave., Tarboro.
EZ-AB Inc., agent Eyad Zeidan, 203 S. Jarvis St., Greenville.
F.D. Watson LLC, agent Fabian Watson, 100 Old Barn Court, Rocky Mount.
FitCoach252 LLC, agent Shawn Moore, 967 Whiskey Court, Grimesland.
Gaskins Farm LLC, agent Charles P. Gaskins, 505 Chesapeake Place, Greenville.
Gifted Pleasures LLC, agent Titanta Telfair, 225 Brentwood Drive, Rocky Mount.
Gilbarte Properties LLC, agent Ray Gilbarte, 2248 Wolf Trap Road, Winterville.
GPG Services LLC, agent Gina P. Glick, 1003 Red Banks Road, Greenville.
Hand Up Ministries, nonprofit, agent Leonard A. Tillery, 213 S. Tillery St., Rocky Mount.
J Henry Consultant Firm LLC, agent Jonathan O. Jones, 4966 Old Tar Road, Winterville.
Jordi Development Group Inc., agent Michael S. Flannelly, 114 N. Shore Drive, Merry Hill.
Just In Time Equipment Repair LLC, agent Justin Smith, 3224 Briarfield Road, Rocky Mount.
Kymberlyn LLC, agent Brittney Thomas, 1616 Whitfield Ave., Rocky Mount
Lady Pirates Fastpitch Organization, nonprofit, agent CaHenree James, 2702 Royal Drive, Winterville.
Loc & Twisted by RealRudeB LLC, agent Bianca Williams, 117 Pheasant Court, Rocky Mount.
Louise Hudak PLLC, agent Louise Hudak, 610 Lynndale Court Ste. D, Greenville.
M & M Jones LLC, agent Marvin Jones, 1527 Candlewick Drive, Greenville.
Magical Car Shine LLC, agent Mackinson Derisme, 1576 Bunch Lane, Greenville.
MDS Express LLC, agent James Louis Staton Jr., 2118 Winder Drive, Winterville.
Nashville Realty LLC, agent Robert G. Hitt Jr., 3209 S. Church St., Rocky Mount.
Nelson’s Management Team LLC, agent Dax Nelson, 331 Barrel Drive, Winterville.
Nixon Consultations LLC, agent Maurice A. Nixon, 2705 Webb St., Greenville.
NJENG LLC, agent Leslie D. Morrow, 3101 Landing Circle, Grimesland.
NSD Taxes & Business Resource Solutions Corporation, agent Neda Sabrina Habersham, 107 S.E. Main St. Ste. 417, Rocky Mount.
Omars Taco Express LLC PLLC, agent, Omar Hernandez Benitez, 3735 Slippery Lane, Grimesland.
Parker’s Quality Kennels LLC, agent Nytravian Parker, 3211-A Mosley Drive, Greenville.
Phoenix Rising Investments LLC, agent Tyesha Samuel, 103 Williams St., Williamston.
Poppys Greenville LLC, agent Scott Mueller, 805 Red Banks Road, Greenville.
PoweRlinks LLC, agent Tara Powe, 1117 Grovemont Drive, Unit I-4, Greenville.
Prestige Performances LLC, agent Clofton Smallwood Jr., 1217 Cross Creek Circle E5, Greenville.
Pretti Universe LLC, Darline Battle, 1444 Jeffreys Road Box 101, Rocky Mount.
Purple Sky Digital LLC, agent Calvin Stevenson, 1308 Leggett Road, Rocky Mount.
Purrfect Kitty Guide Service LLC, agent Spencer Sledge Hodges, 5142 Corey Road, Winterville.
Roach Enterprise LLC, agent Adriaan Roach, 722 N.C. Highway 11 Business South, Aulander.
Royal Gaming LLC, agent DeAndre Pierce, 3243 Quail Pointe Drive, Greenville.
Royalty Cosmetics LLC, agent Andrea Lamb, 905 Spring Forest Road Apt. 2E, Greenville.
Rum-Clarke Properties LLC, agent Brandon K. Clarke, 1832 Willow Glynn Road, Rocky Mount.
Sabal Dojo LLC, agent Nichole Coster, 1401 E. 10th St. #114, Greenville.
Saku Sushi Hibachi Inc., agent Bambang Sutanto, 1565 Benvenue Road, Rocky Mount.
Say It Ain’t So Sweetz LLC, agent Sam Johnson IV, 3835 N. Glenwood Drive, Farmville.
Second Chance Towing and Auto Repair LLC, agent Raymond Earl Taylor, 1711 Carr Farm Road, Macclesfield.
Skyline Industry LLC, agent Quincy Godley, 2004 Shadowood Court, Greenville.
SLsquared LLC, agent Laura Lucas, 2144 Flutter Lane, Greenville.
Son Culture LLC, agent Brandon Williams, 1909 Charity Lane, Winterville.
Surface Specialists of Inner Banks LLC, agent C. Scott Kirk Attorney at Law, 1025C Director Court, Greenville.
Sweets from Heaven LLC, agent Tykenna Armstead, 1291 Park West Drive Apt. 4, Greenville.
T & A Bowen LLC, agent James Bowen, 1632 Chatham Way, Greenville.
Tac Automotive LLC, agent Seth Narron, 4287 Norris Store Road, Ayden.
Tawanda Burden Worldwide LLC, agent Tawanda Burden, 6079 Stantonsburg Road, Farmville.
The Confiance Collection LLC, agent Josalyn B. Bryant, 1105 Park West Drive Apt. B, Greenville.
Total Package Outfitters LLC, agent Gerald Ford, 542 Republican Road, Windsor.
Total Quality Cleaning Services LLC, agent Quinlan L. Green, 1401 Harrington St., Washington.
Valencia & Son LLC, agent Ashley N. Griffin, 503 Trade St., Tarboro.
Ways Transport Inc., agent Tiffany Felder, 6064 Dawson Road, Grifton.
Women’s W.A.Y., nonprofit, agent Doris D. Bailey, 1120 Lexington Downs Drive, Greenville.
Xclusivee Xtensions LLC, agent Uniquea Teel, 3029 Clubway Drive Apt. 114, Greenville.
YDT Hair Care LLC, agent Yolanda Barrett, 2300 Great Laurel Court, Greenville.